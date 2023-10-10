Wanda has the power to use chaos magic in the comics but it seems that she also does it in the MCU (Attention spoilers for Wandavision)

With the premiere of episode 8 of Wandavision, we are getting answers to who really controls the Westview Sticom universe and how it came to happen. In the previous episode we discovered that Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness and that in a certain way she has been controlling some events that we have seen throughout the series, the rewind when we see the SWORD agent in the beekeeper suit, the death of the little dog and the appearance of Pietro. All these revelations and Wanda not remembering how she got to Westview invited the viewer to think that it was the witch who was behind everything that was happening and that someone else (Mephisto) was pulling the strings in the shadows. But now it seems that it was Wanda and her use of chaos magic that was responsible for what happens in Westview.

Agatha Harkness in all her splendor in WandaVision

Today we have learned in Wandavision that Agatha maintains in a certain way her origins from the comics as a survivor of the witches of Salem (Massachusetts) in 1693. The witch is really powerful, those powers have kept her young during all these years, however she discovered Wanda’s powers, capable of altering reality and controlling hundreds of people to follow a script, and her presence there and the alteration of some specific moments of the series, were intended to extract from the Avenger the spells she was using.

True to Wandavision’s chapter title, “In Previous Chapters,” we see Agatha forcibly trying to figure out the spell she is using, making Wanda relive moments from her past in order to obtain the key to her power. In this trip to Wanda’s past, we find out that she has created this universe based on Sitcoms, influenced by her memories of her childhood, since as a child she watched them with her parents in order to learn English. . We also relive the moment when the Stark Industries bomb falls on her house without exploding. We also relive the moment when Wanda’s latent powers were awakened in the Hydra base, and how her mind stone chooses her to add his powers to hers.

The series answers how he came to Westview

On the journey through Wanda’s memories, we follow the avenger to the SWORD facilities, where she arrives to claim Vision’s corpse and give him a decent burial, however she is met with Hayward’s refusal, who argues that Vision is a sentient weapon and a danger that must be dismantled, but contrary to what the acting director of SWORD told us at the time, Wanda did not steal her loved one’s body.

She says goodbye to Vision’s body and heads by car to Westview, apparently the couple had bought a lot to build their home there. Torn by grief, Wanda unleashes her powers, altering the reality of Westview and its inhabitants; and most importantly creating Vision out of nothing, hence the explanation of why Vision cannot live outside the limits of the reality created by Wanda, presumably the same thing will happen with the twins if at the end of the series they are breaks the spell by returning the small town of New Jersey to normal.

With all these revelations, Agatha discovers that Wanda is actually a long-awaited being who possesses the powers of chaos magic and for the first time in the MCU the Avenger is referred to as The Scarlet Witch.

But what is the magic of chaos that Agatha refers to in Wandavision?

Known as Chaos Magical Reality Warping, chaos magic is Wanda’s primary power that allows her to manipulate and warp reality at will. Power that in the comics was granted to her as a result of the experiments carried out on her by the High Evolutionary and later amplified by the demon Chthon.

Wanda’s “hexes” were simply indirect manifestations of this magic, destabilizing the odds by affecting energy fields and matter, ultimately inducing chaos. While she acts as a conduit for the planet’s Life Force, Wanda’s powers are further amplified and are not always under her conscious control; Her effects persisted even after Doctor Strange used the Eye of Agamotto to close her mind. Even the combined efforts of the Sorcerer Supreme and Charles Xavier, the most formidable psychic mind on Earth were unable to completely inhibit those effects for long.

Wanda’s mental state a threat to reality

While Wanda is stable and healthy, she wields her powers skillfully and is able to trigger and control multiple occurrences at once; One of her most famous feats was reviving Wonder Man seemingly from another plane of existence. While he serves as a conduit for the Earth’s Life Force, his power is so great that he was able to generate armies from nothing and also altered the entire reality of Earth-616 at will, permanently changing the nature of everyone. possible futures without realizing what he had done (although some of his victims have claimed to be able to discern the difference between reality and his spells).

It was also shown that Wanda easily brought in and erased anything from her own illusory reality of existence with just a thought. In House of M, her chaos wave was so powerful that even Meggan, who absorbed the power of Beyonders, was only able to stop it for a few seconds. Wanda even cast a “spell” that caused the mutants to disappear with just one phrase “No more mutants.”

Doctor Strange discovered that this spell was of such complexity and strength that it had become woven into reality and the world of magic, and that if he attempted to reverse it, all of reality would collapse. Wanda was even able to heal Charles Xavier’s severely damaged legs, while all her efforts on Earth and her alien friends, allies, and colleagues failed for countless years. Wanda was also able to resurrect and reanimate the dead such as Wonder Man, Jack of Hearts, Hawkeye, Quicksilver, Mad Jim Jaspers and Agatha Harkness (If in the comics the witch was her mentor, she killed her and then revived her again).

The possible connection with the Loki series

The Scarlet Witch is considered the Nexus Being of the central universe of Earth-616 (hence the reference in chapter 7 of Wandavision in the commercial that we were able to see and the possible connection with the Loki series). Nexus beings serve as entities that embody the character of the realm and serve as the focal point or anchor of that reality. Uatu described nexus beings as “rare individual entities with the power to affect probabilities and therefore the future.”

Next week we will learn about the outcome of Wandavision on Disney Plus and we will see the role that White Vision plays in it. You can see all the chapters here.