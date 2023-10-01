After the resounding success of the yellow flowers In September, the youth are already immersed in preparations for Give blue flowers this coming October 3rd. The reason behind this burgeoning social behavior? We delve into the origin of this growing trend.

Why did blue flowers become the gift of choice for October 3?

The phenomenon It is closely linked to social networks, the instigators of October 3 becoming “Boyfriend’s Day.” This peculiar celebration has gained relevance thanks to videos, messages and photographs that circulate online, in which People share their gratitude for the special relationships they have cultivated over time.

This curious celebration saw its first steps in 2014, when individuals in Spain and Canada went viral by using the hashtag #nationalboyfriendday.

Since then, this date, set for October 3, It has become an important date for lovers around the world. Nevertheless, Its exact origin remains a mystery.

In MexicoBoyfriend’s Day It is commemorated on the first Tuesday of Octobera sample of the innate romanticism of Mexicans who have chosen to include blue flowers as a gesture of affection.

It is important to mention that The color blue, traditionally associated with the male gender, evokes feelings of friendship, loyalty, security and trust, according to the principles of color psychology.

Although the origin of Boyfriend’s Day is not defined with certainty, some people suggest that Its genesis is related to Bride’s Day, which is celebrated on the first Sunday in April.

What varieties of blue flowers are ideal to give as gifts on this special date?

If you plan to celebrate Boyfriend’s Day on October 3 with your partner,Here we present some recommendations on what types of blue flowers You can consider to give as a gift:

blue rose

blue hydrangea

blue lobelia

Blue water lily

Definitely, blue flowers have emerged as a symbol of love and affection on Boyfriend’s Daydriven by the virality of social networks and the constant search for creative ways to express affection in special relationships. This romantic trend is in full swing and promises to last over time as a beautiful modern tradition.

