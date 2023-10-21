loading…

TEL AVIV – Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was accused of spreading anti-Semitic messages online after she voiced support for Palestine on social media X. She deleted the post after criticism from supporters Israel.

On Friday (20/10/2023), Thunberg shared a photo of herself and three other women holding posters with pro-Palestinian slogans.

“Today we stand in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza,” he wrote, calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East. “Justice and freedom for Palestinians and all affected civilians,” the activist continued.

Some people were quick to note that one of the women had a small blue stuffed octopus perched on her knee and likened it to anti-Semitic cartoons depicting Jews as menacing octopuses with long, far-reaching tentacles.

Such images were used in Nazi Germany and elsewhere to promote myths and conspiracy theories surrounding Jews and Judaism.

The activist quickly deleted the original post and shared the same photo with a cut octopus.

“I learned that the stuffed animals featured in my previous posts could be interpreted as symbols of anti-Semitism, of which I was completely unaware,” Thunberg wrote.

“Toys in pictures are tools that are often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings.”

“We of course oppose any kind of discrimination, and condemn anti-Semitism in all forms,” the activist added, explaining why he deleted his previous posts.