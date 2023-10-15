Today, artificial intelligence has proven its power to transform entire industries and change the way we interact with technology. However, In this world of algorithms and massive data, a phenomenon arises that raises many questions: AI hallucinations.

Imagine for a moment that a machine, designed to process data and make decisions based on logic, can sometimes “see” things that do not exist or misinterpret what is in front of its sensors.

Sounds like something out of science fiction, right? However, AI hallucinations are a reality under constant study.

In this report The roots of this phenomenon will be discussed, exploring how digital minds process information, the algorithms behind these perceptions and the possible implications for society.

What is an artificial intelligence hallucination?

AI hallucinations They are errors in the perception of machines that cause them to interpret data or signals incorrectly, believing that they are experiencing something that is not actually present.

A simple example would be an artificial intelligence trained to identify objects in images. If this AI starts detecting objects that are not there, such as seeing an elephant in a picture of a beach where there are no elephants, you would be experiencing an AI hallucination.

These hallucinations They can occur due to various factors, such as problems in the training data, errors in the algorithms, or limitations in the machine’s sensors.and they can take many different forms, from the creation of fake news to false claims or documents about people, events, or scientific facts.

Why does this phenomenon occur?

Hallucinations by AI can occur due to a number of reasons involving the training process and operation of these tools:

Biased or insufficient training data: An AI is trained using large amounts of data. If these contain biases or do not adequately represent all possible situations, the AI ​​can learn incorrect patterns.

Imagine you train an AI to recognize cats, but all the cats in the training data are of a specific breed. The AI ​​might hallucinate and think that all cats should have that particular appearance.

Complexity of the real world: With this in mind, AIs sometimes have difficulty understanding it properly.

For example, an AI that analyzes images could be confused by seeing shadows or reflections instead of real objects. This could lead to hallucinations, where the AI ​​misinterprets these items as real objects.

Limitations in algorithms: The algorithms used may be excellent at specific tasks, but may fail when faced with unusual or complex situations.

For example, a natural language processing AI could hallucinate by misinterpreting an ambiguous question.

Interactions with noisy data: Real data may contain noise or incorrect information. If an AI is not designed to handle this noisy data, it could properly generate hallucinations when trying to find patterns in the noise. Understanding context: If an AI is designed to answer general questions and is asked a specific medical question, it could hallucinate by providing an incorrect answer due to lack of context.

The great mistake and potential danger of artificial intelligence

Developers have warned against AI models and tools that produce completely false facts and answer questions with made-up answers as if they were true. Because it can jeopardize the accuracy, reliability, and trustworthiness of applications, hallucination is a major barrier to the development and deployment of AI systems..

For example, ChatGPT can create a historical figure with a complete biography and achievements that were never real. The problem is that in today’s era, where a single tweet can reach millions of people in seconds, the possibility of this incorrect information spreading creates great difficulties.

However,—and even though it is a big problem— There are other sectors in which AI intervenes or is expected to intervene that are even more dangerous, such as medicine..

On the other hand, if an AI that participates in autonomous vehicles hallucinates and perceives non-existent objects on the road, such as a pedestrian or an obstacle, it could cause sudden maneuvers or sudden braking, causing possible traffic accidents and putting the lives of people at risk. many people.

Finally and to finish with the examples is its use in cybersecurity. If an AI-based tool fails for this reason and perceives threats that are false, it would generate a general alarm that leads to unnecessary and costly responses..

For example, a more or less recent case refers to the Super Bowl in February. The Associated Press asked Bing about the biggest sporting event of the last 24 hours, hoping it would say something about basketball star LeBron James.

However, nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, he simply gave false but detailed information about the upcoming Super Bowl, days before it took place. “It was an exciting game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, two of the best teams in the NFL this season,” Bing said.

So how can you deal with this complex problem?

To address this situation, a multifaceted approach is required. First, human supervision plays a central role in AI’s early detection of hallucinations.. Experts must constantly be attentive to the behavior of AIs and be able to identify any problems that are not conforming to reality.

Furthermore, AI training plays a crucial role in preventing hallucinations. It is essential to provide AIs with rigorous training based on high-quality data sets that reflect real situations. This includes test cases that challenge the AI ​​in complicated and unusual scenarios, helping to reduce hallucinations.

Specialized algorithms are being developed to detect AI hallucinations. These analyze the behavior and responses of the AI ​​for signs of hallucinations.

Extensive audits and testing are essential in this process. Audits may involve reviewing records of AI decisions and actions to detect past hallucinations. Rigorous testing, including challenging test cases, evaluates the AI’s performance and ability to deal with complex situations.

To mitigate risks, AIs can be equipped with greater security systems. These additional measures can prevent AI from making dangerous decisions in the event of hallucinations. For example, in autonomous driving systems, automatic emergency braking systems can be implemented.

Collaboration between the AI ​​research community and regulatory authorities is essential. Together they can establish standards and guidelines for safe AI development. Appropriate regulation may require security testing and risk assessments before deploying AI systems in critical environments.

Together, these approaches seek to minimize the dangers associated with AI hallucinations and ensure that artificial intelligence is used safely and reliably in various applications. Solving this issue is critical to realizing the potential of AI while protecting the integrity and security of critical operations..