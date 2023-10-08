Metasurfaces, a completely innovative concept in materials science, open up a world of possibilities by manipulating the interaction of light in surprising ways.

Science and technology continue to advance and metasurfaces have emerged as a cutting-edge innovation that is transforming the way we interact with light.

Your ability to control and manipulate light in surprising ways is attracting the attention of researchers, engineers and companies around the world.

They offer an alternative to traditional optical devices, such as lenses and mirrors, and their design on a submicroscopic scale allows them to bend, focus, disperse and polarize light with unprecedented precision, all in a thin, compact surface.

It’s time to learn more about what metasurfaces really are, how they are designed, and what applications they have in real life.

What are metasurfaces?

Metasurfaces are structures, at a microscopic level, designed with meticulous precision, which gives them astonishing power: the ability to manipulate light in a way never seen before.

To understand this concept, you can think of a prism, that object that breaks down light into a spectrum of colors. Now, imagine that you can perform this same action incredibly accurately, but without the need to use bulky optical devices like the prism.

Schemes of a typical lithographic process for micro- and nanopatterning of metasurfaces. Source: CSIC.

This is precisely what metasurfaces do: they can bend, focus or scatter light highly precisely, all within an extremely thin and compact surface.

These structures can be made of different materials, depending on their specific application: metals such as gold, silver and aluminum are used due to their interaction properties with light. The same goes for dielectrics, non-conductive materials, such as glass or silicon or even a combination of both.

An example of metasurfaces is their application in planar lenses. Instead of conventional ones that stick out in cameras and microscopes, these can perform the same task, but in minimal space.

Imagine having an even thinner mobile camera and all without compromising the quality of your photos. This is just the beginning: metasurfaces promise to revolutionize fields such as virtual reality, medicine and the detection of hazardous chemicals, opening up a world of possibilities in the domain of light and optics.

This is how these metasurfaces are designed to control and transform light

The metasurfaces They are designed and configured very precisely at a microscopic level to achieve the desired effects.:

Computer design: The process generally begins with designing the metasurface on a computer. Scientists and designers use specialized software to create microscopic patterns on the surface. These patterns are like “reference marks” that will interact with the light in a certain way. Precise manufacturing: Once the structure has been designed, advanced manufacturing technology is used to physically create the metasurface. This often involves using extremely thin layered materials, such as those mentioned above, on a surface, using techniques such as lithography or nanofabrication. Interaction with light: When configured in this way, it can interact with light in specific ways due to its microscopic structure. For example, certain patterns can cause light to bend or focus on a particular point, while others can disperse it in different directions or split it into colors.

Endless applications and a great future

So that you understand even better what this concept consists of, It is best to know its applications:

Medicine

Medical Imaging: Used to improve the quality of medical images such as MRI and CT scans. They can focus light precisely, allowing for clearer images of internal tissues and organs. Biomarker Detection: In disease detection, metasurfaces can focus light on specific areas, facilitating biomarker detection and early identification of diseases such as cancer.

Optics

Flat, ultra-thin lenses: Replace bulky conventional lenses with flat, ultra-thin lenses that can bend and focus light efficiently. This reduces the size and weight of optical devices such as cameras and glasses. Holography: used to generate holograms in real time. This has applications in 3D displays, security and entertainment.

Energy

Improved solar cells: They can increase the efficiency of solar cells by capturing more sunlight and directing it toward the photovoltaic panels.

Security

Invisibility: Applications of metasurfaces are being investigated in the creation of invisibility devices, which can bend light around an object, making it invisible for certain wavelengths.

Nowadays these are already being widely used. For example, what was previously mentioned about mobile phones and lighter and thinner camera lenses, also improving the quality of the images. The same goes for virtual reality devices.

On the other hand, in ophthalmological surgery, metasurfaces are being developed to correct vision defects, such as myopia or hyperopia, without the need for contact lenses or glasses or latest generation microscopes that use them instead of conventional lenses to achieve images. high resolution in biology and nanotechnology.

They also pose a security risk with the arrival of 6G

In the context of 6G, metasurfaces play a key role in optimizing wireless communication. They can be used to improve signal quality between devices, reduce interference and extend the range of the connection..

These are expected to play a crucial role in the future of 6G, which promises even faster speeds than the best 5G networks and home broadband.

However, a team of researchers from Peking University, Sannio University and Southeast University has shown that these can also be exploited to launch attacks on wireless networks. In a paper published in Nature Electronics, they identified two types of attacks: active and passive.

In a passive attack scenario, a metasurface could be used to eavesdrop on wireless interactions and disrupt signals, even disrupting communication between devices. On the other hand, an active attack would allow an attacker to generate false data while listening to a legitimate connection, all by manipulating metasurfaces.

This discovery, as it could not be otherwise, has alerted the community and raises major concerns regarding security in the development of 6G.

Researchers highlight the importance of integrating cybersecurity measures into metasurfaces as they evolve and eventually develop, with 6G expected to launch in 2030.