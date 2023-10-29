It is undeniable to say that security today has become one of the great pillars to take into account for every person who uses the Internet, and there are many.

In this context, Digital certificates emerge as a fundamental pillar in the protection of each person’s information at a virtual level, But do you know exactly what they are and how they work? If the answer is no, here you have all the information you need.

What is a digital certificate?

A digital certificate is a electronic document that functions as a seal of authenticity and security in the digital world. Its main function is to verify the identity of people, companies or websites, and ensure that communications and transactions on the Internet are secure and reliable.

To understand it better, imagine a comparison with real life: a digital certificate It’s like your passport when you travel abroad. When you arrive in a country, your passport will be checked to make sure you are who you say you are.

Likewise, when you visit a secure website or submit sensitive information, the digital certificate acts as a kind of digital passport to verify the identity of that site and ensure that your data is protected.

Contains key information, such as name of the holder, its identification number, the issuing entity of the certificate, the date of issue and the expiration date. In practice, these certificates are stored in digital files, usually with extensions like .pfx or .p12and are password protected to ensure security.

When a person or entity wants to use your electronic certificate, they download it to their browser or electronic signature application, such as AutoFirma, and use it to securely authenticate and sign documents online.

This is how digital certificate authentication works

As mentioned before, authentication with an electronic certificate is similar to presenting identification in a physical location to prove who you are.

Certificate acquisition: First of all, you must obtain an electronic certificate from a trusted issuing entity, such as the FNMT in Spain. This usually involves providing identification documents and following a verification process. Installing the certificate: once you have obtained the certificate, you will install it on your computer, for example. This usually involves importing the certificate file—usually in .pfx or .p12 format—and setting a password to protect it. Certificate selection: When you want to authenticate yourself to a website or online service that accepts electronic certificates, you select the certificate in your browser—since you can have multiple people’s—or electronic signature application. This is usually done in a configuration section or at authentication time. Password entry: If the certificate is protected by a password, you must enter the password to unlock and use it. This is not something that always happens. Authentication: Once the certificate is selected and the password is provided (if necessary), the website or service will verify the authenticity of the certificate and therefore your identity. If everything is correct, you will have access.

These are just some of its great benefits

Financial savings: managing procedures with Public Administrations usually entails financial costs. This includes the required documentation and other associated costs. With the use of the electronic certificate, all these procedures become digital, resulting in considerable savings over time. Efficiency in the use of time: this advantage is closely related to economic savings. When carrying out procedures online, you avoid wasting time in administrative queues or requesting appointments at different government institutions. Security and integrity: with an electronic certificate, your signature acquires an additional layer of security. It is impossible for it to be altered or manipulated, and the possibility of your documents being lost is also reduced. Legal validity: The signature included in these certificates is a qualified electronic signature, which means that meets the highest legal standards. In your electronic signatures, backed by European regulations—GDPR and eIDAS—, the highest level of reliability and security is guaranteed. Environment: the use of electronic certificates has a positive impact on the environment. Although the reduction of paper by one person may seem small, on a large scale, when the majority of the population adopts this practice for their procedures, it translates into a great help.

FNMT digital certificates for the Treasury and other public services

In Spain, the National Mint and Stamp Factory (FNMT) is the entity in charge of issuing digital certificates used to access a wide range of online services provided by the government, including the Tax Agency.

Main uses of digital certificates

Access to the Tax Agency (Treasury): citizens and companies in Spain use their FNMT digital certificates to access this platform. This allows you to carry out procedures such as the presentation of tax returns, the request for tax certificates, and other procedures related to taxation. Electronic signature: These certificates are also used to electronically sign important documents, such as contracts or applications. The electronic signature has the same legal validity as a hand signature, which speeds up many administrative processes. Access to other public services: in addition to the Treasury, FNMT digital certificates are used to access other online public services, such as Social Security, the DGT, the Administration of Justice and public registries, which makes it easier to carry out procedures and procedures from the comfort of your home.

As you can see, digital certificates fulfill an essential function to guarantee the authenticity of users and the security of online transactions, so it never hurts to waste some time—because we already warned you that it is not instantaneous—and count with one on your device.