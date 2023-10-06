More than two million workers have been very happy to see that the contributed time that appears in their working life has increased significantly. It is not an error, it is a change in the way of accounting for the time quoted with part-time contracts.

With this modification, part-time work is equated with full-time work, positively affecting the calculation of retirement and other contributory benefits.

The contribution time is doubled to half a day. The new regulations respond to the last phase of the pension reform included in Royal Decree-Law 2/2023, of March 16, which came into force on October 1, 2023 and has retroactive effect. One of the most notable changes is that of article 247 of the General Social Security Law, which affects the calculation of part-time periods. With the new regulations, these part-time periods will be calculated as if they had been paid full-time. That is, your contribution time will be doubled during those periods.

By equating the calculation of contribution periods, there are no longer differences in the requirements for access to benefits that required proving a certain contribution period, such as the request for benefits for retirement, permanent disability, death and survival, temporary disability, birth and child care.

Family conciliation should not penalize. The measure has a compensatory purpose that the global partiality coefficient that was applied until now in the calculation of the contribution time was not able to restore, leaving their rights reduced with respect to those who have contributed full-time, leaving article 248 of the General Social Security Law that disappears from the new text.

The calculation reform responds to a 2021 resolution of the Constitutional Court and another 2019 ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union that declared the inequality of the calculation unconstitutional and discriminatory on the basis of sex for women since, based on statistics contributed to that process, women are more likely to opt for part-time jobs to reconcile work with family care and job insecurity.

Who benefits? The main beneficiaries of the measure are, above all, women and precarious employees who have had long periods of part-time work who, when it came to requesting a retirement benefit, could not reach the minimum contribution time. With the new measure, many of these people close to retirement will see how by unloading their working life, an increase in the time they contribute will be reflected.

Better conditions for retirement. The modification of article 247 of the General Social Security Law has a clear impact when planning retirement. After the last pension reform, we are in a process of progressively delaying the retirement age until it reaches 67 years in 2027.

In 2023, the ordinary retirement age is 66 years and 4 months if less than 37 years and 9 months of contributions can be credited, or 65 years if more than those 37 years and 9 months can be credited. Therefore, many people in that age range will be able to advance their retirement date if they did not previously reach that quoted time limit.

On the other hand, the options for access to early retirement are expanded, making it possible to request it at 63 years of age having contributed a minimum of 37 years and 9 months or at 64 years and 4 months if contributions have been made below that limit. Largely benefiting women who, for a good part of their working lives, have given up full-time positions to make it compatible with caring for children.

Image | Pexels (Pixabay)

