Even though Darío has done incredible on stage, with such a personal voice and enormous potential, he has not managed to make any of the coaches turn around during his Blind Audition.

None of the four coaches knew quite what to say. None of them could understand why any of them had turned around. With his guitar hanging, Darío left the stage and confessed to us that he had felt a little nervous, but even so he left happy for having been in La Voz.

“What has happened to us here?” asks Malú. Fonsi has tried to explain what he felt: Darío started very well but he stayed there, and the Puerto Rican was waiting for something that never came. It’s what he has when the coaches had few openings to complete their teams.

“The execution was perfect,” adds Malú, while Pablo López stated that he had felt the same. I’m sure we’ll see Darío again soon in future Blind Auditions. Don’t miss this moment in the video above!