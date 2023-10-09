Growing energy drinks market

The energy drinks market is booming, from established brands like Red Bull to new companies like Salsius.

Indicative of the spread of these drinks, they now occupy an entire aisle in some stores.

3 out of every 10 young people in North America (about 32.5 percent) consume energy drinks on a regular basis, according to estimates from a market research company, and not only that, as sales of these drinks are expected to increase between 2021-2028 by 7 percent.

The “eatingwell” website concerned with nutrition says: “In light of this increasing interest in these drinks, we cannot help but wonder: Are they healthy?

There are hundreds of brands of energy drinks around the world, with many different flavors and recipes, so it is difficult to generalize what these drinks are.

But in general, energy drinks contain a large amount of caffeine coming from multiple sources such as guarana, ginseng, and taurine.

The level of caffeine in each can ranges between 80-200 milligrams.

Some energy drinks are fortified with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and most are sweetened with sugar and artificial sugar.

Like nutritional supplements, the US Food and Drug Administration does not regulate energy drinks, so it is difficult to know whether the ingredients written on the packages are actually the same amounts inside them.

Therefore, the question arises: What do these drinks do to our bodies?

In the beginning, every person is different from another, but in general, the following is what you can feel after drinking energy drinks daily.

You feel more alert and active

Some studies have linked caffeine in energy drinks to increased attention and mood, as well as increased reaction speed and physical endurance.

Perhaps for this reason, these drinks are popular among active people looking to boost their brain power so they can get through a long day, and are preferred by those seeking more energy before heading to the train or working together.

The effect varies greatly from one person to another, based on how the body responds to caffeine. The effect also fluctuates depending on the amount of this substance consumed, as well as the body’s sensitivity to caffeine.

Your nervous system goes into a vicious cycle

Energy drinks seem innocent and are temptingly marketed as an alternative to soft drinks and coffee, but in reality they can be more dangerous, especially if they contain large amounts of caffeine, or large quantities of them are consumed in a short time.

A study issued in May 2019 stated that large amounts of caffeine and other stimulants found in energy drinks can be harmful to the nervous system, such as increasing blood pressure, heart rates, and breathing.

These drinks can cause anxiety and tension in a person, which will lead to sleep problems.

Addiction and other problems

A little caffeine is important for improving mental alertness, energy, and mood, but too much is harmful. Excessive caffeine consumption causes dehydration and stomach problems.

Experts say that relying on energy drinks to maintain energy levels in the body is a real concern, especially if the body does not respond to the presence of moderate amounts of caffeine, as was the case with the expected response from drinking a cup of coffee. This opens the way for a greater need to consume energy drinks even more. The body remains alert.

If a person notices these signs, he must immediately reduce the amounts of these drinks he consumes.

The amount of caffeine recommended by scientists is 40 milligrams per day, which is equivalent to 4 cups of coffee.

Increase the amount of added sugar

Consuming energy drinks in large quantities leads to a significant increase in blood sugar levels, followed by a rapid collapse, and the person may feel more tired than he was before the first sip of these drinks, and this is the opposite result for all those who want to drink energy drinks.

Experts advise looking for sugar-free options to keep added sugar levels under control.