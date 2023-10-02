The British newspaper “Daily Mail” quoted Dr. Max Pemberton as saying: “20 minutes after stopping smoking, your blood pressure and heart rate will begin to decrease towards normal levels.”

Pemberton explained the changes that occur in the body due to quitting smoking as follows:

• After two hours: Peripheral circulation, the small blood vessels that supply the skin, arms and legs, begins to improve, and more oxygen begins to reach the fingers and toes.

• After 12 hours: The blood begins to eliminate highly toxic carbon monoxide, which binds strongly to red blood cells and reduces the amount of oxygen they can carry.

• After 24 hours: The risk of a heart attack begins to decline.

• After 48 hours: Smoking kills the cells responsible for smell and taste, but after two days, they begin to grow again, which means you will enjoy your food more.

• After 4 days: Some people may start coughing due to the lungs clearing on their own.

• From 5-8 days: The body continues to repair itself, and on average, people suffer from three withdrawal episodes per day, each of which lasts a maximum of three minutes, but it is a sign that the body is returning to normal.

• After 10 days: The average person reports withdrawal pain only twice a day, and circulation to the teeth and gums returns to normal.

• After two weeks: the ability to exercise and physical fitness improved significantly.

• After 4 weeks: As cilia continue to grow in the lungs, the risk of chest infections decreases.

• After 9 months: The smoker’s lungs repair themselves, and the cilia are now working at full capacity.

• After one year: The risk of heart disease decreases by 50 percent compared to smokers.

• After 5 years: The risk of stroke now returns to the level of a person who has never smoked, and the risk of death from cancer of the lung, esophagus, larynx and mouth decreases significantly.

• After 10 years: The risk of dying from lung cancer is now half that of a smoker.

• After 13 years: The average smoker who lives to age 75 has six fewer teeth than a non-smoker, but after 13 years of stopping, the risk of tooth loss is the same as that of someone who has never smoked.

• After 15 years: The risk of heart disease returns to the level of a person who has never smoked, and the risk of pancreatic cancer decreases to the level of a person who has never smoked.