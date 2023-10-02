Ed Boon speaks out about Omni-Man’s presence at the next New York Comic Con

What do we know about the presence of Mortal Kombat 1 at New York Comic Con? The first thing is that you might forget to watch an Omni-Man trailer. Yes, those speculations that were floating around have been nipped in the bud by Ed Boon, the man behind the game, who took it upon himself to clarify the rumors through X (formerly known as Twitter).

Upset? Not so fast, Mortal Kombat fan. Ed Boon has also dropped some hints that have raised eyebrows and expectations. It seems like other horror characters could be joining forces with the video game’s already iconic cast.

What the creator has up his sleeve

Did you want to see a trailer for the most powerful Viltrumite in the universe? I’m sorry, but Boon has other plans. Although the game’s creator has quenched the hopes of those who dreamed of seeing Omni-Man debut in a NYCC trailer, he has sown new seeds of expectation by hinting that something else will be brewing at the event. In another message via X, Boon shared images of well-known horror characters, suggesting we could see some horror movie icon join the fray.

NetherRealm Studios and diversity in gameplay

And what about Omni-Man and Homelander? We might think that, being “copies” of Superman in their respective works, they would have a similar playing style. Nothing could be further from the truth. Boon emphasized that his game studio will ensure that both characters have different styles and abilities. Let’s not forget that Omni-Man is a soldier with thousands of years of experience, while Homelander is the “star hero” of Vought International, who has lacked a true challenge for a long time.

But let’s talk a little about the game itself. The current title focuses on Liu Kang, who has rewritten time and destiny to give rise to a new world. A world where he has changed the destinies and relationships of numerous characters to offer them a chance for peace. But despite his best efforts, cracks have appeared in this new reality that portend an uncertain and dangerous future.

From arcade to cultural icon

Mortal Kombat has come a long way from its humble beginnings in the arcade rooms. What started as a fighting game in 1992, with digitized graphics and a focus on “doom” moves, has become a multi-million dollar franchise. This evolution has allowed characters like Liu Kang, to whom a special focus is dedicated in the latest installment, to become recognizable emblems beyond the gamer world.

Now that we have mentioned the possibility of integrating characters from horror movies and other universes, such as Omni-Man, It’s worth remembering that Mortal Kombat has already opened its doors to special guests in the past. From comic book heroes and villains like Batman and the Joker to cinema icons like Predator and Alien, the game has demonstrated impressive versatility in its ability to merge worlds. This raises expectations about who could be next to join this brutal battlefield.

Mortal Kombat 1 is now available on console and PC. Let’s hope that what Ed Boon and his team have in store for New York Comic Con exceeds our expectations, even if those don’t include an Omni-Man trailer. And who knows, maybe the surprises that await us will be even better. Keep your eyes open, wrestling fans.