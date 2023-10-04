The US House on Tuesday passed a motion of no confidence to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a longtime Republican Party member, from office. It is the first time in the history of the United States that the House has voted to remove the speaker: the deputies will now have to elect a new one, but it is not clear when this will happen, nor who McCarthy’s successor will be.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the motion to disqualify McCarthy was presented by another Republican MP, Matt Gaetz, according to whom the former speaker had made too many concessions to the Democrats in the negotiations to avoid the shutdown, the partial closure of the activities of the US federal government. Eight Republican lawmakers, including Gaetz, voted to remove McCarthy, along with 208 Democrats.

Shortly after his election as speaker last January, McCarthy had indicated some possible successors who should replace him if for any reason he had to leave office. However, these interim speakers have very limited powers and are essentially tasked with supervising the election of a new speaker.

At the moment the interim speaker indicated by McCarthy is Patrick McHenry, a 47-year-old Republican congressman from North Carolina, in office since 2009. He is relatively moderate: he voted in favor of the agreement found by McCarthy to avoid the shutdown, and in 2020 he had supported Joe Biden’s victory in the elections, whose legitimacy had instead been contested by former Republican president Donald Trump.

According to press sources close to the Republican Party, however, it is unlikely that McHenry will be elected as effective speaker. Other names circulating are Tom Cole, congressman from Oklahoma, and Tom Emmer from Minnesota. There is also talk of Steve Scalise, a Louisiana congressman who has Gaetz’s support and is undergoing chemotherapy due to multiple myeloma, a particular blood cancer. Both Cole and Scalise voted in favor of Trump’s calls to overturn the voting results in the 2020 election.

At the moment therefore there is no clear candidate to succeed McCarthy, also due to the divisions within the Republican Party between the more extremist wing and the more moderate (but still very conservative) wing. The Democrats, on the other hand, support their group leader Hakeem Jeffries, who in January had challenged McCarthy for the role of speaker but had not obtained the necessary votes. However, the Republicans have the majority in the House with 221 seats against the Democrats’ 212, and therefore the next speaker will most likely also be a Republican.

It is not clear when the new speaker will be elected. On November 17, in just over 40 days, Congress will have to vote to avoid another shutdown and it will therefore be essential to have a speaker who can exercise all his functions.