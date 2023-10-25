April 30 is an important date for individuals, It is the deadline to submit the annual tax return to the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

When talking about the Annual Declaration, it refers to the official document in which taxpayers make a report or report on their operations carried out in the year that has ended. This type of obligation is important because of what it represents for the SAT.

The SAT requires this report to have better control and be informed about the operations of its taxpayers.

In this way they can better manage all processes. By improving processes, it is possible to increase collection. For taxpayers it is important because it helps them know the performance of their company or economic activity, due to the analysis they must do to submit the annual return.

When are annual returns made?

For companies the date is different than for individuals. Legal entities must submit it until March 31, it is mandatory and a fine applies for not submitting the annual return.

For natural persons it is mandatory when:

They have obtained income from providing professional services. They rented real estate. They carried out business activities. They obtained benefits from the disposal and acquisition of assets. If they received interest earnings. If they received income greater than 400,000 pesos during the year.

What happens if I don’t file my annual return?

The taxpayer who fails may face two types of fines:

For not submitting your Annual Return if you have to do so. For each of the unfulfilled obligations.

Penalties for undeclared obligation:

They range from 1,400 pesos to 17,370 pesos. For each obligation presented after the deadline, or for failing to comply with requirements, there may be a fine for not submitting the Annual Declaration that ranges from 1,400 pesos to 34,730 pesos. If the taxpayer is required to submit their returns online and does not do so, does so after the deadline or does not comply with the requirements, it may result in a fine ranging from 14,230 to 28,490 pesos. Fines must be paid in a timely manner. Otherwise you may be subject to additional sanctions.

Remember that not only with money fines You may not be affected in the event of non-payments, delays or errors in your annual statement, but it may also harm your credit history.

