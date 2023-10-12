Not everyone knows it, but Chrome has a function with which you can receive alerts for malicious software, extensions that can be dangerous or even unreliable web pages. If you are one of the users who does know it, but prefer to disable it from the browser, the truth is that it is better that you know what does it influence if you remove it.

When browsing the Internet, you expose yourself to a series of dangers. Not only because of the possibility that your computer ends up infected with malware, they can also steal personal data, among many other actions. For this reason, the more security tools you use, the greater the protection you will have when you are browsing the web. For example, Chrome has the tool Secure browsing which adds an extra layer of protection, but what happens if you turn it off?

Goodbye to automatic protection

If you choose to disable this tool, you should keep in mind that Google Chrome will not automatically help you avoid possible dangers that exist when browsing the Internet. As is the case of unsafe pages, files or extensions with possible malware, etc. For this reason, you must be very clear about whether it is really worth disabling this protection tool.

To give you a clearer idea of why keep this function activehere we leave you its main characteristics:

Ensure that the browser can automatically alert you of pages, downloads or extensions that could be dangerous. Automatically notifies you of leaked passwords. Depending on the level of browsing protection you choose (enhanced or standard), it can inspect the safety of your downloads and show you a warning when a file may be dangerous. You can even select said file to be sent to Google for analysis.

Therefore, there is a fairly clear advantage: protecting you against malware when browsing the Internet. However, this all depends on the level you choose: enhanced or standard. The improved option is the latest added by Google Chrome, offering 25% better protection against malware and phishing threats than the standard level.

How to deactivate

By disabling this Chrome tool, you expose yourself to these dangers. Although, on the other hand, it must be taken into account that this function also send additional information to Google about your activity. Just like you can review the security of what you download. However, if you want to deactivate Safe Browsing, you just have to follow these steps:

Go into Chrome. Tap on the three dots at the top right. Accede to Setting. Go to Privacy and security Enter Security. Finally, go to Safe Browsing and select Without protection.

This option appears directly as ‘not recommended‘ for the simple fact that you lose all protection against the threats we have mentioned. It does not protect you against downloads, extensions or dangerous pages. Although, Google does warn you that Safe Browsing may still be active in other services, such as Gmail or search. So it is something that you should keep in mind at all times.