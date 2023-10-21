Suara.com – Founder of the Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI) Denny JA responded to the news that Gibran Rakabuming would become Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate. He believes that if Gibran runs to become Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate, the issue of political dynasties will continue to live.

“What happens if in the end Gibran Rakabuming is chosen as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate? We can assume that after this the issue of political dynasties will be revived,” said Denny JA by uploading a video on his personal Twitter (or X) account.

According to him, this is one way to attack and reduce Gibran’s own image. However, it may be that this political game will not last long.

“In part, this is a way to attack Gibran and reduce his image. However, we can assume that this politics will not last long because in democratic countries, political dynasties are normal,” he said.

He added that this is a democratic principle that applies to the equal rights of all citizens. He mentioned that even the president’s son cannot be discriminated against.

“Why is this normal, because this is the principle of democracy, in democratic principles the principle of equal rights applies to all citizens who have the same rights and must not be discriminated against even if they are the children of farmers or the children of the president,” he said.

Also, in a democratic system there is no prohibition on anyone becoming a government official or national leader.

“Also, in a constitutional democratic system, as the highest rule of the game, there is no prohibition there on any child of the president, governor or mayor from becoming a national leader,”

He said that in the end the people are the ones who decide the decision. Do you prefer this figure or not?

"And indeed, because in the end the determination will be in an election, the people who vote will decide whether to choose or not," he added.