Mired in mystery and absent from classic episodes, where did the Empire’s Jedi Hunter Inquisitors go?

Star Wars Inquisitors

Let’s talk about galactic mysteries that still make us lose sleep today. Yes, yes, we are talking about the Star Wars Inquisitors. These guys in red lightsaber cloaks were like the executioner fist of the Empire… until one day, poof!, they disappeared as if nothing had happened. No trace of them in the original trilogy, which, by the way, is where things get serious in the Star Wars universe. But today, friends, today we are going to scratch a little beyond the surface and see if we solve this riddle.

Surely you remember Morocco, the villain of the Ahsoka series who appeared to be the last Inquisitor. Did you know that he was resurrected by the Nightsisters and that his presence puts us on the trail that perhaps there are more Inquisitors roaming the galaxy? That’s right, nothing in Star Wars is what it seems.

Marrok and the pending mysteries

Of all the characters in the Star Wars universe, Morocco is, without a doubt, one of the most intriguing. With an origin intertwined with the enigmatic Nightsisters, Marrok adds a touch of dark mystery to the already dense narrative of the Inquisitors. This individual is presented not only as a formidable enemy, but as a window into untold stories that could fill in the gaps about the fate of the Inquisitors. The potential to explore the Nightsisters and their connection to the dark side of the Force also adds a new angle to approach the Jedi-Sith mythos.

What does this mean for the future of Star Wars storylines? Well, Marrok could very well be the key to revive the plot of the Inquisitors in future projects, since its existence shows that there is more fabric to cut. Imagine stories where the Inquisitors reappear, not as Jedi hunters, but as forces obscured by ancient magics, revolutionizing our understanding of good and evil in the galaxy. It’s a twist that would undoubtedly add more layers to the vast Star Wars universe.

Inquisitors in movies and series

From their notable appearance in Star Wars: Rebels to names like Reva or the Fifth Brother in the Kenobi series, the Inquisitors became the badasses we all love to hate. Although they technically did not exist at the time George Lucas created the original work, modern in-universe writers have been able to place them in the canon. But they did it quite well. vacancyleaving a lot of questions in the air.

According to the book “Star Wars: Secrets of the Jedi” by Marc Sumerak, the project was dissolved when it was officially declared that the Jedi had been eradicated. But wait, what about those who remained? You’re not telling me that Emperor Palpatine was going to leave any loose ends, are you? It is rumored that he may have ordered the last Inquisitors liquidated, although nothing is confirmed.

Inquisitors fallen but not forgotten

We must also remember the number of Inquisitors who accomplished various missions, such as the Grand Inquisitor pursuing Kanan Jarrus or the Ninth Sister at the hands of Cal Kestis. With so many zombie Jedi out there, replacing them was not easyand even more so when there were no teachers left to train them.

There is a possibility that some Unknown inquisitors have survived. We are talking about the Third Brother, the Third Sister and the Fourth Sister, whose fates remain an enigma. And if you remember, Lina Graf posed as the Fourth Sister in a comic. Does this mean that she liquidated her and took her equipment? Ah, the intrigue.

The return of the missing

Regarding a possible return, we must take into account Ahsoka’s future plots or even the film that Dave Filoni is developing. But hey, Marrok was supposed to be the last Inquisitor, so don’t expect to see a horde of them respawning right away.

The disappearance of the Inquisitors It is one of those mysteries that continue to fascinate us. Although the official version tells us that they disappeared, in the Star Wars universe there is a lot of room for theories, surprises and, who knows, perhaps the return of a lost Inquisitor.