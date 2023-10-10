There was some confusion on Monday over the apparent suspension, later denied, of European Union funding for the development of Palestine following Hamas’s exceptional attack on Israel.

On Monday morning, the Commissioner for Enlargement of the European Union, Olivér Várhelyi, announced on X (Twitter) the immediate suspension of approximately 691 million euros in funding intended for the Palestinian government. In the evening, after much controversy, the High Representative for European Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said that no funding for the Palestinian government would be suspended. With an official statement, the European Commission specified that there would only be an “urgent review” of some types of funding, a commitment that at the moment seems more than anything else symbolic: the Commission said that the review will serve to ensure that no European funding ends up in the hands of Hamas, a movement considered terrorist by a series of especially Western nations and by the European Union.

Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2006, governs it in an authoritarian and repressive manner and is considered the main person responsible for the massacres, killings and kidnappings carried out from Saturday onwards in various cities and kibbutzim in southern Israel (also contributed to the attacks other radical groups active in the Strip). Already today, however, Hamas does not receive any direct funding from the Union.

In the statement the European Commission clarified that there were no payments expected in the immediate future, and therefore there would be no suspension. It added that in light of the circumstances it would evaluate whether its support programs for the Palestinian population and the Palestinian Authority should be modified, and finally specified that the funding review would not include the humanitarian funds provided by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

The Commission’s correction brought some clarity, also because Várhelyi’s announcement was not only clear but also very detailed: the commissioner had spoken of the immediate suspension of all payments, the review of all active projects, the postponing until further notice all new budget proposals, including those remaining for 2023, and a full review of funding for Palestine.

The European Union is a major external source of economic support to the Palestinian government. The review announced by the Commission should concern the set of programs intended for the development of the Palestinian Territories, which serve among other things to maintain the administrative structure of the Palestinian Authority and to stimulate the training and employment of Palestinians both in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip. The main, but not the only one, is the Neighborhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI), which provides funding of almost 1.2 billion euros for 2021-2024.

However, some unclear questions remain as to what exactly the European Union intends to do with the funding and whether any decision to suspend it lies with the Commission or the Council of the European Union, which together with Parliament holds legislative power and also has responsibilities over politics. foreign affairs, the economy and security. Which financing should be subject to review and which should not and in what ways should be clarified more precisely today, during an extraordinary meeting of the Union’s foreign ministers in Muscat, Oman. The meeting was called specifically to discuss the situation in Israel.

Várhelyi’s announcement and the discussions that followed had sparked much concern and even criticism from various governments. Várhelyi made no distinction between economic funding and humanitarian aid, which is especially essential for the Gaza Strip, which is 80 percent dependent on international aid. In the Strip, a very complex territory, full of tensions and described as an “open-air prison”, living conditions are extremely critical and a suspension of humanitarian aid (but also of economic funding) would certainly lead to a worsening of living conditions of the almost 2 million people who live there.

Várhelyi’s announcement also followed that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who also on Monday said he wanted to place the Gaza Strip under “total siege”, also blocking the arrival of essential goods, water, electricity and fuel. For this reason, in addition to the Commission’s clarification, other officials were quick to reiterate the Union’s intentions: Borrell said he was aware of the enormous damage that the suspension of funding would cause, and the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, reiterated that the Union would continue to distribute its humanitarian aid.

Várhelyi’s announcement also made even more explicit the misalignment and divisions of the Union’s member states on the position to be taken on the ongoing crisis, which did not completely catch not only the Israeli intelligence and army, but even Western governments.

Even before the aid case, splits had emerged over the position to be taken. In this specific case, the positions of two of the three commissioners who expressed themselves most on the issue of funds are quite illustrative. Várhelyi, Hungarian commissioner, had already in the past expressed very critical positions towards the Palestinian government; Lenarčič, on the other hand, comes from Slovenia, which is traditionally one of the EU countries most favorable to the Palestinian cause: it is therefore likely that these divisions will fuel further discussions during the meeting of foreign ministers scheduled for today.