A source has given details about the state of this production.

In 2020, Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film was announced as one of the most important projects for the future of the franchise.

Join the conversation

Star Wars es a franchise that continues to expand year after year with different spin offs as important and ambitious as The Mandalorian or even the recent series focused on Ashoka Tano, which has brought back none other than Hayden Christensen in his role as the mythical Anakin Skywalker, the prodigious Jedi who would transform into nothing less than Darth Vader.

One of the future productions that fans are most interested in is the film directed by the singular Taika Waititiresponsible for the latest Thor installments and award-winning filmmaker whose works stand out for a marked comic touch. Well, according to the well-known journalist Daniel Richtman, the project is currently “dead”.

Has Taika Waititi been left without a Star Wars movie?

Although the cancellation of the film has not been made official, if it were completely true it would be a blow to the future of the franchise. Few directors could have given such a fun new point of view like the one that Taika Waititi is capable of offering, especially if we take into account how well Thor: Ragnarok worked in its premiere and the strong ties that the director maintains with Disney for years.

Taking a look at the past, it is worth remembering that Waititi was already involved with the franchise by directing the end of the first season from The Mandalorian and even playing the droid IG-11. In addition, Kathleen Kennedy, the head of the Lucasfilm division, fully trusted the idea of ​​Waititi further expanding his talents in the galactic franchise.

“Taika’s approach to Star Wars will be fresh, unexpected and… unique. His enormous talent and sense of humor will give the audience an unforgettable journey,” Kennedy said some time ago. On the other hand, the announcement of the film was in 2020 and Waititi himself confirmed just a year later that The development of this project was still in a very early phase.

In July of this year Waititi shared news about this project again. The New Zealander confirmed that even 3 years after its announcement he had not worked much on the film, So if this production finally goes ahead we will have to wait even longer until we can enjoy it in theaters or on Disney’s streaming platform.

Join the conversation