Steve Ballmer joined Microsoft in 1980, when the company was already considered one of the most promising in the technology industry, but he was late to some of the most iconic moments in the company’s history, such as the famous first eleven photo. Microsoft employees.

Ballmer has ended up occupying tenth place on the list of the richest people in the world with a estimated fortune of $80.7 billion thanks to the profitable agreement he made with Bill Gates. A considerable fortune considering that he was not part of the company’s founding team.

The charismatic millionaire lived just a few doors away from Bill Gates in the Harvard dorm, where they both studied, although Bill Gates dropped out before graduating. A few years later, Gates himself would knock on his door to join the team in charge of developing Windows as Microsoft’s marketing manager.

His energetic character led him to literally sweat his shirt at the presentations of the different versions of Windows, leaving us with some of the most bizarre images of those years, in which a dedicated Ballmer cheered on the Microsoft developer community or He encouraged Gates himself to dance. Graphic documents that should be passed down to posterity, without a doubt.

Steve Ballmer and the errant Microsoft

In 2008, Steve Ballmer took over from a Bill Gates besieged by monopoly accusations, becoming CEO of Microsoft. His period at the helm of the company founded by Paul Allen and Bill Gates we cannot describe it as the most accurate regarding the decisions that were made at Microsoft.

Disastrous projects like Windows Vista, the launch of Zune as a response to an iPod that was already born as an outdated project. Apple planned to integrate all of its iPod technology into the next iPhone, so music players were going to stop making sense in a few years.

Ballmer was also not very correct in his lack of vision in the face of the revolution represented by the arrival of mobile telephony and smartphones, to which Microsoft once again arrived late and with a changed foot.





After the launch of the iPhone, Steve Ballmer got angry of the new device. “For $500 and subsidized, it seems to me to be the most expensive phone in the world. It is not a very desirable device for corporate clients because it does not have a physical keyboard, so it is not a good device for email. It won’t sell much,” he said in an interview. At least he wasn’t wrong about the price part.

In fact, in an attempt to rejoin a telephony train that was increasingly lost for Microsoft, Ballmer insisted on buying Nokia’s mobile division due to the disagreement of Bill Gates and current CEO Satya Nadella. It didn’t go well either and the company ended up abandoning its Lumia mobile division.

However, the time of Ballmer at the head of Microsoft also had some successes. The development of the Xbox gaming platform stands out (despite the initial reluctance of Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer) and the change of direction to correct the Windows Vista disaster. Under Ballmer’s mandate, Microsoft began to weave the first threads of what is today its greatest technological asset: the cloud business.

The adventure of Steve Ballmer at the helm of Microsoft It lasted until 2014, when Satya Nadella took over. That same year he left the company to dedicate himself to his other great passion: basketball.

Upon his departure, Steve Ballmer already had just over 8% of Microsoft shares, which allowed him to pay $2 billion to take control of Los Angeles Clippers and encourage them in their participation in the NBA.

Currently, Steve Ballmer is considered one of the most influential sports businessmen and is immersed in the construction of the Intuit Dome, the new stadium for his team, which has caused his fortune to drop considerably. 91.4 billion that were estimated in 2022to the 80.7 billion dollars it currently has.





Steve Ballmer delivered at one of Microsoft’s presentations

However, this strong investment compensates for a Ballmer who lives each game of his team with the same passion and intensity that he demonstrated in Microsoft presentations.

Steve Ballmer shares Bill Gates’ philanthropic spirit. In 2022, he and his wife Connie They donated 425 million dollars to create an institution dedicated to the mental and behavioral health of children in the state of Oregon, and has invested more than $2 billion in grants focused on economic mobility.

In Xataka | Bill Gates was a workaholic, but he knew who to hire to solve problems: the lazy

Imagen | Flickr (Long Zheng, Dan Farber)