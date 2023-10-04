Shin Hati and Ahsoka from Star Wars

Shin Hati’s future in Star Wars is really uncertain. Especially if we take into account what happened in Ahsoka’s final episode.

Many viewers wonder what happened to Shin Hati in Ahsoka. (We warn of spoilers for the last episode of the series) The end of the Star Wars series has arrived and the fate of Baylan Skoll’s Dark Jedi Padawan has been revealed. Played by Ivanna Sakhno, she is one of the most popular characters in the first season of the Disney+ series. From the mystery surrounding her story to the uncertainty that looms over her, the Padawan’s place in the future of the galactic saga is eagerly awaited. Especially when the path of redemption is considered.

After being abandoned by her master and left behind by Grand Admiral Thrawn, Shin Hati feels disillusioned and all she wants is to belong somewhere.. He knows that he can serve as a leader to the Peridea bandits, as he already did in episode 7 of Ahsoka. They will answer the call of her orange lightsaber, which she will ignite to gather them under her sword. This is also the easiest option for her right now, since she doesn’t consider herself “good” enough to accept the togruta’s offer of redemption. At least she knows how the bandits perceive her. And she can maintain more control there than in the uncertainty of the path that Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan has offered her.

The future of the character on the Star Wars horizon

Disney+

Although Shin Hati’s story doesn’t necessarily have to do with Ahsoka’s bigger picture, remains right now in Peridea. There is no doubt that he will return. The Togruta’s offer of redemption also still stands. And it remains to be seen whether she will come back to accept it or not. There is hope, of course. Although it is still unknown what exactly he will do with the bandits in her favor.

The conclusion perfectly establishes the ahsoka season 2. With Shin Hati abandoned on Peridea, there is no doubt that her story will continue. It’s clear that Baylan Skoll seeks to connect with the Mortis gods in some way. Meanwhile, the Togruta will take the opportunity to advance Sabine’s training and strengthen her Padawan’s confidence in the Force. Until then, there’s not much else they can do on the desolate planet.

This is what gives Shin Hati plenty of time to reflect on Ahsoka’s offer and everything else he needs in solitude. It remains to be seen what role he will have to play in all this.