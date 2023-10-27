What happened to Linda Blair, the actress who played Regan in The Exorcist, by William Friedkin, a film that marked her career when she was only 14 years old.

Linda Blair was the actress who played Chris MacNeil’s daughter (By Ellen Burstyn) in The Exorcist (1973) by William Friedkin, and also in its sequel, The Exorcist 2: The Heretic (1977), from John Boorman.

In the following article we review the rest of the films that marked Linda Blair’s acting career, and we analyze her degree of involvement in The Exorcist: Believer (2023), the new film in the saga.

What happened to Linda Blair?

Linda Denise Blair was born in January 1959 in Missouri, United States, and began selling her image from a very young age. At the age of 5 she had already appeared in various catalogs of various brands such as model childhood, and at 6 in a few advertisements in The New York Times.

He began acting at age 9, first appearing on the American soap opera Hidden Facesand the following year he appeared in his first feature film: The Way We Live Now (1970) Barry Brown. But she was about to do the most important role of his entire career.

Linda Blair was selected from more than 600 people to play Reganthe girl from The Exorcist, a film adaptation of the literary work of the same name by William Peter Blatty which was directed by William Friedkin.

The Exorcist had an enormous social impact, and the role of Linda Blair as Regan It didn’t go unnoticed by anyone. The young performer won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in recognition of his wonderful performance as possessed girl.

Linda Blair as Regan in The Exorcist (1973)

Although, several media outlets also pointed out that his actions were blasphemousand that the filming of William Friedkin’s film It could have affected her psychologically, and she even received death threats.

The former companion of By Ellen Burstyn She decided to move with her family to escape the attacks, but the harassment reached such a point that the film’s producer had to take measures to defend her. A very big burden for such a young actress, who at that time I was only 14 years old.

Shortly after, Linda Denise Blair started a relationship with Rick Springfielda singer 10 years older than her.

His next feature film, Born innocent (1974) Donald Wryeabout a teenager who suffered sexual abuse, was also widely criticized by different organizations, as was the case with Airport 75 (1974) Jack Smight.

After a few more feature films, Linda Blair had the opportunity to play Regan again in The Exorcist 2: The Heretic, the sequel to The Exorcist directed by John Boorman. That film was the most expensive that Warner Bros. had produced to date, but it turned out to be a failure both at the box office and with critics.

Linda Blair’s worst years

Linda Blair in Wild Streets (1984)

At that time, at 18 years old, the actress of The Exorcist was arrested for drug consumption and traffickingspecifically amphetamines y cocaine. Linda Blair pleaded guilty, thus getting her sentence reduced to 3 years’ probation. In addition, she was forced to carry out anti-drug campaigns to inform youth about the dangers of drug use.

Although she did not have drug problems again after that, at the age of 23 she had to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for mental health problems. His promising career as a performer, which he began with a Golden Globelittle by little it was deflating.

The following awards he won were no longer for his successes but for his best failures, winning the Razzies in films such as: wild streets (1984) Danny Steinman y Tom DeSimoneo Night Patrol (1984) Jackie Kong.

Linda Blair never completely left the world of acting, but she ended up becoming the protagonist of low budget movies y exploitation cinema.

The Exorcist returned once again to his life in 1990 with Reposeida (1990), from Bob Logana parody of classic by William Friedkin which he starred in almost twenty years later. And she also appeared in cult films like Scream. She’s Watching Who’s Calling (1996) by Wes Craven, making a small cameo.

Linda Blair today

Entering the decade of the two thousand, Linda Blair began to change her public imagedeclaring vegan in 2001 after 13 years as a vegetarian, and publishing the book Going Vegan!

Likewise, in 2004 Linda Blair founded WorldHeart Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed at rehabilitate animals abused or abandoned and later given up for adoption. In addition to collaborating with different animal rights associations since then.

Over the last two decades, we have seen Linda Blair on screen very rarely, in films as: All Is Normal (2008) Todd G. Bieber y Juliana Brafa, The Green Fairy (2015) And Frankor, more recently, in Landfill (2022) Yesser Laham.

You’re probably wondering if Linda Blair has also been involved in The Exorcist: Believera sequel to the movie original from 1973 directed by David Gordon Green and which arrived in theaters in October 2023.

Linda Blair was present during the filming of The Exorcist: Believer as an advisor, to help Lydia Jewett already Olivia Mark to become the new possessed young women. But that was not her only role in it, because it also made a small cameo at the end of the movie, returning to embody Regannow forty years later.

