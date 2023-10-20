What happened to Kyle MacLachlan, the actor of Agent Cooper from Twin Peaks and Paul Atreides in David Lynch’s Dune, who has interesting projects on his hands.

Kyle MacLachlan has been one of David Lynch’s favorite actors, a filmmaker with whom he worked on some of the most notable projects of his career, such as the films Dune (1984) and Blue Velvet (1986), or the well-known intrigue series Twin Peaks (1990), in which he played agent Dale Cooper.

If you want to know what other roles marked Kyle MacLachlan’s career in addition to his works with David Lynchand also what this interpreter is currently doing, be sure to read to find out.

What happened to Kyle MacLachlan?

Kyle MacLachlan as Agent Cooper in Twin Peaks

Kyle Merritt MacLachlan was born in 1959, in Washington, United States, under the name Kyle Merritt McLachlanalthough he later modified his spelling to reflect his Scottish ancestry.

As a child, Kyle MacLachlan He learned piano and singing, but became interested in acting when his mother became director of a youth theater group. During high school she acted in several musicals, and later chose to study drama at the University of Washington.

Although Kyle Merritt MacLachlan participate as an extra in At the end of the stairs (1980) and acted in two plays while attending university, the first feature film he starred in was Dune -the old one, the one of David Lynch from 1980-.

In that first adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work, Kyle MacLachlan played Paul Atreides, a role played in the new Denis Villeneuve films by actor Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune from David Lynch turned out to be a complete failure and Kyle MacLachlan struggled to find a job after starring in that movie. Luckily, David Lynch was still there for him and offered him to participate in his next project: Blue Velvet (1986), which was much better received.

A couple of feature films later, Kyle MacLachlan embarked on his last adventure with David Lynch, one that would last practically until today. As it could not be otherwise, we are talking about Twin Peaksthe television series in which he played Agent Dale Cooper and which can currently be seen in its entirety on SkyShowtime.

Twin Peaks It was on the air from 1990 to 1991, but returned several times. The first was in 1992 with Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Mea feature film, as a prequel to the series, focused on the last days of Laura Palmer, played by Sheryl Lee.

The second was in 2017, when it was announced that Twin Peaks would return with a third seasonwhich returned much of the original cast, including Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper and Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer.

There was also a documentary in between, and even a new montage of the first series and the movie made by David Lynch himself.

What Kyle MacLachlan did after Twin Peaks

Kyle MacLachlan (right) as Orson Hodge in Desperate Housewives

After Twin Peaks, David Lynch’s former actor He went on to act in a varied selection of feature films such as: The Doors (1991) de Oliver Stone, The process (1993) David Hugh Jonesor the live-action version of The Flintstones (1994) Brian Levant.

Just like in the movies: Against the wall (1994) John Frankenheimer and co-starring Samuel L. Jackson, or Showgirls (1995) by Paul Verhoeven in which he acted together with Elizabeth Berkley.

During the 2000s, one of his best-known roles was that of doctor Trey MacDougalthe ex-husband of Charlotte York -piped by Kristin Davis-, in the series Sex and the City (1998).

Although he also stood out for his appearance in the Desperate Housewives series, playing the mysterious dentist Orson Hodge, a character we saw for the first time in season 2 and who ended up staying in the following seasons. And for having put yourself in the shoes of George Van Smoot in some episodes of How I Met Your Mother.

For the first and last time in 2001, Kyle MacLachlan acted in a video gamein Grand Theft Auto III, playing the sociopath Donald Love. However, that would not be his only connection with the interactive medium.

At that time he acted in films such as: Hamlet, an eternal story (2000) David Jackson, A touch of pink (2004) Ian Iqbal Rashido Mao’s Last Dancer (2009) Bruce Beresford.

Kyle MacLachlan today

Kyle MacLachlan con su vino Blushing Bear de Pursued by Bear

Paul Atreides actor He also took time to combine his projects as a performer with a personal passion: wine making. Kyle MacLachlan entered the business in 2005, creating the brand Pursued by Bear together with the winegrower Eric Dunham.

The name of his wine brand is inspired by a quote that appears in a play by William Shakespeare. Pursued by Bear It is a business that it continues to support today and to which it gives a lot of visibility through its social networks.

Today, Kyle MacLachlan has 3 different varieties of wine for sale: Pursued by Bear, Baby Bear y Blushing Bear.

In the last decade, former agent cooper He was a recurring character in the series Portlandiain which he embodied mayor of Portlandplayed Riley’s father in the Pixar animated film Inside Out (2015) and played the antagonist Isaac Izard in the feature film The House with a Clock in its Wall (2018), in which he acted alongside Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.

Kyle MacLachlan’s next project will take you to the retrofuturistic universe of Fallout, in the new series for Amazon Prime Video that will adapt the well-known Bethesda video game. We still don’t know which character he will play, but we do know that he will appear in four episodes of the series.

Its release date in Amazon Prime Video It has not yet been confirmed, although it is expected to arrive on the streaming platform in 2024.

