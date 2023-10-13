What happened to Kristanna Loken, the TX actress in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, who has appeared in some video games and film adaptations.

You will surely remember Kristanna Loken for her role as T-X in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), or even for his participation in the Mortal Kombat: Conquest series from the late nineties.

If you want to know what other movies marked the life of Kristanna Loken And what this American actress is currently doing, don’t stop reading.

What happened to Kristanna Loken

Kristanna Sommer Loken’s life begins as a legend. Of Norwegian descentsome sources claim that he was born in a Norwegian community in Wisconsin, while others indicate that he was born in New York, United States, in 1979. The second is the most feasible, but we leave it to your choice.

Despite being born in America, the actress has always been very connected to her Nordic roots and has continued to maintain traditions from ancient family generations. In addition to being Norwegian, she also grew up in a family of artists, with her mother model and his writer father.

It was his mother who encouraged the young Kristanna Loken to start modeling, although in the end she ended up more interested in acting. Thus, her first appearance on screen was in 1994, with the series As the World Turns.

After passing through other series such as Happily ever after (1995) o Pensacola: Wings of Gold (1997), Kristanna Loken began working on Mortal Kombat: Conquest, a 1998 series that adapted the well-known fighting video game Mortal Kombat. Although that would not be the only connection of this interpreter with the interactive world.

Kristanna Loken as Taja in the Mortal Kombat: Conquest promo

The series of Mortal Kombat It was a complete failure and was canceled after its first seasonbut Kristanna Loken gained some popularity by playing the fighter Tajaaiming for his next big action movie hit.

After going through the series Philly (2001), and the films Air Panic (2001) y Gang Land (2001), the actress of Mortal Kombat gave life to the gynoid Terminatrix -better known as TX-, in the film Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines of Jonathan Mostowin which he shared the spotlight with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Kristanna Loken’s relationship with video games

Kristanna Loken as TX in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

The popularity of the film led to it being adapted into a video game twice, with: Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) y Terminator 3: The Redemption (2004), in which Kristanna Loken and Arnold Schwarzenegger They worked together again. Of course, none were particularly well received by critics.

In 2005, the old tx starred in BloodRayne, a catastrophic adaptation of the videogame of homonymous vampires directed by Uwe Boll. Not content with that, a couple of years later he ventured to appear in another adaptation of a video game -of Dungeon victories-, titled In the Name of the King and starring Jason Statham.

That same year, the American actress appeared in several episodes of the fourth season of The L Word, a series about lesbians living in Los Angeles. In it, she embodied the bisexual character of Paige Sobel, with whom he shares his orientation. Another unconfirmed rumor about his life suggests that he was in a relationship with Michelle Rodriguez; Again, the choice is yours.

His last notable roles for television were in the series Painkiller Jane (2007) y Burn Notice (2011). Since then we have seen it on screen again, but in specific episodes and in series that will be even less familiar to you than the previous ones.

At the cinema, Kristanna Loken has shined a little more during the last decade, although it was also in B series feature films. Following its failure in BloodRayne, tx actress decided to try his luck again Uwe Boll in the war drama Darfur (2009), which turned out much better and became one of the highest-rated productions of his career.

But the 2010s were pretty dark. His filmography includes titles such as: 301, The Legend of Imponentus Maximus (2010), SWAT Special Operation (2011), Bounty Killer (2013), Mercenaries (2014), Beyond the Game (2015) o Seduction and deception (2019).

Kristanna Loken today

Kristanna Loken’s latest film projects have been action films: Repeater (2022) R. Ellis Frazier y Darkness of Man (2023) James Cullen Bressack. The second of them, still unreleased, is Jean-Claude Van Damme’s last feature film to date.

In addition to the new movie Jean-Claude Van Dammeher IMDb account also indicates that the American actress has the films pending release: University Intelligence, No Address y Vice & Virtue.

Today, at 43 years old, Kristanna Sommer Loken continues to promote his past successes, and launches into acting in new films when motherhood allows it. Since 2016, he has been taking care of his son Thorin which inheritance Norwegian and American They continue shaking hands.

In addition to his social networks, he also has a Cameo account with which he can earn some extra money by sending messages of personalized video to his fans.

Now that you know what What happened to Kristanna Loken?we invite you to discover other celebrities such as Edward Furlong, the young John Connor from Terminator 2 who ruined his career due to drugs or Neus Asensi, the actress from Torrente who regretted acting in Santiago Segura’s films.

Every week we will publish new stories from other legendary actresses and actors whose lives also took an unexpected turn, as in the case of Kristanna Loken, the actress of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Mortal Kombat: Conquest.