Something happened to Canal+ hard to imagine for a network, and even more paid, in days of subscription platforms, streaming and an overwhelming—indigestible?—oversupply of audiovisual content like those of us who live. Whether you were a subscriber or not, whether or not you had its legendary black VHS player-sized decoder under the living room TV, it was impossible to live in Spain and not know it.

And I’m not talking about the brand, the logo or a more or less diffuse idea of ​​its programming. No. I’m talking about knowing her just as you know the habits and customs of your upstairs neighbor.

Between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, the the little black cross and the multicolored ring, later converted into a simple and much more sober white flag with a black background, was part of the national props. The same as Carmen Sevilla’s little sheep or the ‘Grand Prix’ heifers.

Unless you were a hermit confined in a cave in the Mariña of Lugo, you knew Manolo Sanlúcar’s guitar chords from his tune, you knew ‘Lo + Plus’, the guignoles of Michael Robinson and Hilario Pino, the great game, ‘The Day After’, the after-dinner hours with ‘Friends’, the annoying gray lines with their off-key dancing and, yes, yes, also those late-night porn movies that you could supposedly watch even if you weren’t a subscriber with the help of a sheet of onion paper or a strainer.

If you walked into a bar, there it was your black decoder under the TV and if you visited a lucky friend who was a “Plus” subscriber, he would most likely have his monthly magazine open on the kitchen table with the programming spread for the following weeks.

And it is fair that “the Plus” was so well known.

A chain with its own personality

After all, and with the permission of the ephemeral Channel 10, it was the first pay channel to succeed in a Spain accustomed to a television schedule so squalid, so extremely poor, that it would sound like science fiction to any centennial accustomed to Netflix and HBO. .

It’s dizzying to say it, but the origins of Canal+ go back to the Spain of the 80’s, that of Felipe González and the one that had dinner watching ‘One, two three’ or ‘The fair price’ by Joaquín Prat. It was its Executive that in 1988 decided to put out to tender three licenses for private analogue television.

One was for Antena 3. Another for Telecinco. And the third for an actor who perhaps was less familiar to viewers of the time: Sogecable, later converted into Prisa TV. Of course, with special conditions. It had to broadcast six hours in open air. From there came Canal+ and its peculiar content offering: a quarter of the day with an open bar, three quarters with its bar gibberish, intelligible only to those who could get one of its decoders for 3,000 pesetas a month.

Getting the project up and running required some time and filming. Test emissions began in June 1990 and three months later, already at the gates of autumn, it was started regularly. The guitar strum of Sanlúcar, the little black cross, the multicolored hoop… And let’s pull.

Television viewers of the time soon became familiar with its peculiar aesthetics, the jumps between open and encrypted content and careful, quality programming. It ended up finding a place in the TV channel presets. and through it in their own homes.

In 1997, even with the decade unfinished, the project took another step with the creation of Canal Satélite and the leap into the digital world, expanding its deployment with Canal+ Azul and Canal+ Rojo. Years later, already in the 21st century, after the merger of Canal Satélite Digital and Vía Digital, Digital+ was launched.

As if her status as a pioneer was not enough to earn a place in the national television chronicle, “el Plus” stood out from very early on for your content bet: premiere blockbusters, a sports offer that ended up making it almost essential for any bar that wanted to make cash on Sundays, series like ‘Friends’ or ‘Seinfeld’, porn movies and skill when choosing formats, something in which the experience of the French Canal+ helped him.

The interviews of Swchartz, Pradera and García-Siñeriz in ‘Lo + Plus’ – everyone from Hollywood stars to top-level politicians, footballers and intellectuals paraded through its set -, the sports analyzes with a foreign accent from ‘The Day After’, the quality of the montages of ‘El zapping’ or the puppet news left of the best moments on TV Spanish of the time. Whether or not we share that impression, awards certainly recognize at least how well the design was taken care of.

In his efforts to innovate he even fooled around with formats like 3D (hello Canal+3D).

That of Canal+ was a story linked to its own national television chronicle. In the birth of him. In its evolution. And in his retirement. The next big change, after its birth and the launch of Canal Satélite in ’97, came in 2005, when its free-to-air broadcasts ceased.

The analogue gap left was occupied by a new channel, Cuarto, one hundred percent free-to-air. In a gesture that marked its first goodbye, the content remained on the Digital+ payment platform.

The next key chapter came in 2014, when Telefónica bought Canal+, which was followed by the launch of Movistar+. It was a warning, a preview of a more radical change that would mark, this time, the end of an era: in February 2016 “el Plus” gave way to a new channel, #0.

Your brand It remained on the Movistar platform, but its identity, the one that made it famous in the 90s and early 2000s, the one that we all knew as the upstairs neighbor, was already behind us.

His memory remains, his historical place in the national television chronicle.

Y a mountain of urban legendsas if onion paper really did that much.

