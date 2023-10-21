Braid is one of the best platformers, who amazed by the way he connects the gameplay with the narrative. The game was going to be more accessible thanks to a version that would debut on modern platforms, but unfortunately it has been delayed so much and currently it does not have a release date. Has it been cancelled?

Braid, Anniversary Edition was announced at a PlayStation presentation in August 2020 and was indicated to debut at the beginning of the following year, 2021. However, the launch window has long passed and the game has not been seen in a new progress nor those in charge have spoken openly about it, which has made fans think that the project is stopped due to problems or that, in the worst case, it was canceled.

Braid, Anniversary Edition was not canceled

The good news is that the game has not been canceled and we know this because the title’s creator, Jonathan Blow, offered a hopeful update through his Twitter account.

The creative mentioned that the project is still in development and the best thing is that it is finally close to being ready. Blow estimated in mid-2023 that Braid, Anniversary Edition could debut in late 2023 or early 2024. Taking into account that we are in the last months of 2023, it is very likely that the launch will occur in 2024.

Blow is aware that fans are concerned about the project, but he calmed them down by saying that final development is being done on the game, which includes syncing the comments with the gameplay, for which he was looking for a developer.

The game was expected to debut on PlayStation 4, but taking into account that the PlayStation 5 is already available, it is unknown which platforms it will reach.

Braid, Anniversary Edition should be ready in early 2024

What new features would Braid, Anniversary Edition include?

This improved version would keep the original gameplay and story intact, but the graphics would be retouched to offer a better resolution experience and some details were reinvented to give the game more uniqueness.

This new edition would incorporate better animations and the soundtrack would be improved. However, the most important addition would be comments from Jonathan Blow explaining design details and more qualities that characterize Braid.

Braid, Anniversary Edition does not yet have a release date, but it was initially confirmed that it would arrive on PlayStation 4. You can find more news related to this title by visiting this page.

