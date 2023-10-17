loading…

GAZA – President Joe Biden will make an extraordinary wartime visit to Israel this week to show strong support for the country in its efforts to eliminate Hamas while seeking ways to ease humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

Both goals, unveiled by his top diplomat late Monday, carry significant risks for the president as he seeks to prevent the crisis in the Middle East from escalating.

Aides said Biden had expressed strong interest in making the trip after being invited over the weekend by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Biden has known for four decades. He spent Monday weighing in on the trip at the White House with his national security and intelligence advisers.

Here are 5 reasons why Biden visited Israel during the war.

1. Reassure US Allies in the Middle East



The US President will also travel to Jordan, where he will meet with King Abdullah II, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The top US diplomat in recent days met separately with the three leaders – all of whom condemned the situation in Gaza.

The security risks of a diplomatic visit to Israel were starkly illustrated on Monday when Blinken, in his meeting with Netanyahu, was forced to take cover after air sirens warned of incoming rockets. White House officials said they had carefully considered the risks of the president’s visit, and deemed it safe enough to carry out and announce in advance.

The president’s visit is a continuation of Blinken’s seven-country, multi-day tour of the Middle East, which comes as the US tries to strike a balance in providing unwavering support for Israel’s military operations while mitigating the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and ending the war.

“Biden will make clear that we want to continue to work with all of our partners in the region, including Israel, to get humanitarian assistance and once again provide some kind of safe passage for civilians to get out,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday evening.

2. Accelerate the Realization of the Humanitarian Corridor in Gaza



Before Biden’s visit, it remained unclear whether any progress had been made in opening Egypt’s Rafah crossing – the only possible route to access Gaza. Blinken said the agreement to work on the plan was made at the request of the US, and they “welcome the Israeli government’s commitment to work on this plan.”

“It is critical that aid start flowing to Gaza as soon as possible,” Blinken said, noting that the US shares Israel’s “concerns that Hamas could confiscate or destroy aid coming into Gaza or prevent it from reaching the people who need it.”