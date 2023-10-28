On the occasion of the upcoming premiere of the prequel to The Hunger Games, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Francis Lawrence appeared publicly and took the opportunity to offer more details about the BioShock film after months of silence and a worrying strike in Hollywood… and This is good news for fans.

A few days ago the film’s screenwriter, Michael Green, shared very encouraging news about the progress of the project and the director confirmed that information, since he said that both creatives were working on the script before the strike and he hoped that this would be his project that was so advanced as to proceed with the investigation phase.

The creative did not comment on whether he achieved it completely, but made it clear that “they hit the nail on the head” with the blotter to which they reached such a degree that it is “very very happy with him” lo “or“, because he believes that it is “very good and very exciting.”

What actors will the BioShock movie have?

The director mentioned that they took their time to do the adaptation well, as if it were a book, as he recognized that BioShock has “an amazing story and an incredible universe with an extraordinary mythology”, but he mentioned that the same goes for the character. The main thing is that they have to create and they want to do it well.

That said, Lawrence, when asked about it, confirmed that they have not yet reached the part of the conversations to elect the actor principal that will give life to the protagonist or those who will personify other key characters in the narrative.

The BioShock movie will not have details of BioShock 2 or BioShock Infinite

As for the story, the director also took the opportunity to share a few details that fans were eagerly waiting to know. Lawrence confirmed that the adaptation will not cover events of BioShock Infinitesince they focused on the original 2007 delivery, so there will be no details of BioShock 2but excited the followers by mentioning the possibility of continuing the adaptation with sequels or even animations or TV seriesalthough he made it clear that there is nothing official yet.

“We are starting with the first one. The original game is where it all started. There have been no talks about how it will continue or in what way it will continue,” said the creative in an interview with Post Credit Podcast. “But there are a lot of possibilities with this one, as a possible franchise launch. You can go in many directions, including TV, film, animation and more. But we’re starting with the original.”

Are you excited by the words of the director of the BioShock movie? Would you like there to be movies for each game in the series? Tell us in the comments.

