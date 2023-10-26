The JT-60SA experimental nuclear fusion reactor is an essential stop on the way to ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor), the huge fusion reactor that is being built by an international consortium led by Europe in Cadarache (France). Like the latter, the JT-60SA device is a magnetic confinement fusion tokamak reactor, although it is not hosted in Europe; He resides in Naka, a small city not far from Tokyo (Japan).

Its construction began in January 2013, but it was not done from scratch; It did so taking as its starting point the JT-60 reactor, its precursor, a machine that came into operation in 1985 and that for more than three decades has achieved very important milestones in the field of fusion energy. Assembly of the JT-60SA was completed in early 2020, and the intention of the scientists involved in its development was to begin plasma testing as soon as possible.

An important note: in the commissioning and operation of the JT-60SA reactor, Europe and Japan go hand in hand. It is a joint project that ultimately seeks to carry out experiments with the capacity to deliver very valuable knowledge so that ITER comes to fruition. This is precisely the importance of the Naka machine. And, fortunately, so far this collaboration is fulfilling the itinerary that has been set on time. The new milestone that European and Japanese technicians have reached corroborates this.

The first plasma is here

During the last few months the JT-60SA experimental reactor has given us several joys. The most recent of all of them, and probably also the most important, arrived at the beginning of last August. And the engineers working on the development of this machine managed to successfully cool the reactor’s magnetic motor. And it was not easy because the temperatures that must be reached for the magnets and the central solenoid of the fusion reactors to acquire superconductivity are extremely low.

The first test with plasma in the JT-60SA reactor has been a success, which opens the door to the first phase of experimentation

If we stick to the JT-60SA reactor, the working temperature of the coils is 5.15 kelvin (-268 ºC); that of the central solenoid 17.15 kelvin (-256 ºC); and, finally, that of the 18 toroidal field coils and the 6 9.15 kelvin (-264 ºC) stabilization coils. The next step that needed to be taken was also very important because it required starting the reactor to carry out the first plasma test. This crucial test was carried out a few days ago by the engineers operating the reactor, and, fortunately, it was a success. Over the next few weeks they will continue to study the results they have obtained and do more tests, but this first trial has gone smoothly. Be that as it may, they will make their final analysis public on December 1st.









This milestone opens wide the door to the first phase of experimentation with the JT-60SA reactor, which aims to demonstrate that the superconducting magnets that are responsible for confining the plasma at very high temperatures behave stably when supplied with a very high current. During this phase the researchers will also carry out other fundamental checks, among which we can highlight the monitoring of the shape of the plasma and the analysis of the impurities that accumulate in the reactor core.

Very broadly, the next phase aims to study the behavior of the plasma, so it will be very important to determine if the stabilization strategies that will be implemented in ITER are appropriate. When fully operational the JT-60SA reactor will be capable of sustaining a plasma of deuterium nuclei for a period of 100 s using a maximum current of 5.5 MA. ITER will be larger than JT-60SA, which in theory will allow it to reduce energy loss in the reactor core and contribute to plasma stabilization.

The fifth phase of experimentation seeks to mitigate the possible risks derived from the operation of ITER

The third experimental phase of the Naka fusion reactor will attempt to recreate working conditions as similar as possible to those of ITER in order to accurately predict how the plasma will behave in the experimental reactor in Cadarache (France). This phase is similar to the previous one, but now the researchers will monitor very specific parameters that determine the behavior of the plasma, such as, for example, its intrinsic rotation or the effects that the energy of the particles has on the stabilization and confinement of the plasma.

The fourth phase of experimentation of the JT-60SA reactor aims, broadly speaking, to find the ideal operating parameters to optimize the behavior of the plasma in real time, minimize energy loss and resolve the transport of impurities with guarantees. Finally, the fifth phase pursues mitigate potential risks derived from the ITER operation. If everything goes as EUROfusion foresees, the low-power tests with hydrogen and helium in this latest experimental reactor will begin in 2028, and the high-power tests in 2032. The JT-60SA reactor will be a very valuable ally without which ITER will surely do it. it would be much more difficult.

Cover image: F4E/QST

