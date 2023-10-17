In working life, questions constantly arise about legal benefits and whether companies are respecting them or not. Among the most popular doubts among workers is the issue of seniority bonus. This is a bonus that workers who have spent several years in the same company receive.

What does the law say about the seniority bonus?

According to Article 162 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), the payment is provided to the worker who has provided service for more than 15 years in the company and is remunerated with 12 days of salary for each year of service.

Since February 2011, the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) resolved the amount of the seniority bonus must be determined based on the salary that the worker received at the time the employment relationship ended.

It is very important that the worker is clear that the seniority bonus is a payment concept independent of any other benefit, so it should not be confused with the payment of severance pay or compensation for unjustified dismissal. In the latter case, the law establishes that they must pay a minimum of 3 months of salary and pending benefits, including the seniority bonus and vacation bonus.

To calculate the seniority premium, the worker’s years of service and the salary corresponding to each year must be considered.. For example, someone who has worked for 15 years receiving the minimum wage (207.44 pesos as of 2023) for twelve days is $2,489.28 pesos, this multiplied by the years of service would be $37,339.2.

Formula to calculate the seniority premium:

Multiply the daily salary by 12 days established by the LFT and the result, multiply it by the number of years of service.

