loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a superweapon. Photo/Military Today

GAZA – Russian President Vladimir Putin claims his experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile was successful, but even that is true. Many people call it a “superweapon” like Putin boasts. Although many analysts doubt the capabilities of this weapon.

These weapons are not an addition to the nuclear strike options Russia already has. Even so, the missile is not useless. The missile is the 9M730 Burevestnik missile.

Here are 6 facts about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s super weapon.

1. Success in Trial



Foto/Defense Express

Earlier this month, Putin announced that Russia successfully test-fired the 9M730 Burevestnik missile, one of six new strategic weapons he revealed in 2018 that Russia was developing. In his latest announcement, he did not elaborate on the testing.

Previous reporting suggests that Russia conducted more than a dozen tests between 2017 and 2019. None were successful, although one or two tests may have been promising. During testing, the recovery of a weapon that had previously fallen into the sea is believed to have resulted in a deadly nuclear accident.

It’s not the strongest track record, but if Putin’s claims are true and the weapon ultimately shows promising results, this will raise many further questions about the Burevestnik’s potential function and usefulness.

2. Has Stealth Ability



Foto/Defense Express

Low-flying stealth cruise missiles with nuclear warheads could operate with practically unlimited range along unpredictable flight paths as Putin described in 2018.

Will they have the “capability to cross the line of interception” and be “immune to all existing and future missile defense and air defense systems” as he claims? This is not entirely clear.

“With Burevestnik in the news, let me say it again – the usefulness of this weapons system (assuming it works) is zero,” nuclear weapons expert Pavel Podvig wrote in X shortly after news broke of Putin’s October 5 announcement.

3. Not superior to other intercontinental ballistic missiles



Foto/Defense Express

He told Insider that this system does not offer any advantages over strategic systems Russia already has, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).