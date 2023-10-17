Roberto Leal has a device that is like the Holy Grail for Indiana Jones: it contains all the secrets and all the answers to Pasapalabra. Maybe something else? Few know it beyond the presenter. However, José Corbacho discovered it after having a very, very unusual gesture during the La Pista test.

It happened during the duel between the contestants. The song has taken Moisés and Óscar back to 1997. With the first fragment, only the man from Madrid has managed to remember the melody. It’s missing the most important thing: the title or some of the lyrics. He has tried, to the point that Roberto has had to review it in detail.

It was then that Corbacho approached the presenter and was able to see what appeared on the device. Do you have cartoons on? Maybe the Pasapalabra app? Beyond the anecdote and the joke, the truth is that the comedian has been demanding with the contestant on his own team by asking for more. Hit play and don’t miss it!