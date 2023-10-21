When the history of Xbox began, Microsoft had the intention of buying Nintendo because it saw Sony and PlayStation as the biggest obstacle to overcome and for the North American company that was the way. The house of Super Mario Bros. responded ironically and time passed until reaching the era of consolidation and its acquisitions, where that idea was considered again in 2020. What does Nintendo think about it?

Microsoft buying Nintendo?

During an interview with Inverse, Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, spoke about the idea that Phil Spencer considered regarding buying Nintendo if the opportunity arose in an internal email sent in 2020. Now that Microsoft purchases became A reality, there are those who do not take their finger off the line regarding an acquisition, even a hostile one by Nintendo.

What do you think Nintendo about a possible acquisition by Microsoft?

In this regard, Doug Bowser assured that for Nintendo, Microsoft is a great partner, but nothing more: “we have a great relationship with Microsoft. We consider them partners in many, many ways, and you only have to look at Nintendo Switch to see that association. Obviously “, Minecraft is on Nintendo Switch, and we brought Banjo Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So we hope that partnership continues.”

The relationship between Xbox and Nintendo became close at the beginning of the Switch cycle and the new era of Xbox under the command of Phil Spencer. The head of Xbox relied on Nintendo to put Sony and PlayStation on the ropes over the issue of crossplay and then launching some Xbox games on the Japanese company’s hybrid, justifying his proposal that gaming should have no barriers.

Precisely, the leaked email from Phil Spencer pointed out that a hypothetical purchase of Nintendo could be a historic event for Xbox and considered that the Japanese company was not taking advantage of a great business opportunity because they had not realized that “the future is beyond of hardware”.

