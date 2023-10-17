Moisés has written one of the funniest pages of the Word Search and, without a doubt, of his 108 programs so far on Pasapalabra. His occurrence caused laughter during the test and made him blush at that moment and later, when it became the topic of conversation among the guests.

It happened during the fourth panel, when I had to find words related to breakfast in a cafeteria. Hesitating quite a bit, she has given a surprising answer: “Ron”. He himself realized that he had just left a viral moment. Carles Sans and Maya Pixelscaya have lent a hand by finding “bun” and “coffee,” and the contestant himself has fixed the lapse with “juice.” What’s more, he ended up completing the test and taking the 40 seconds at stake.

However, he could not avoid the subsequent jokes. “Tomorrow we will meet for breakfast,” commented José Corbacho, who later clarified to the viewers: “Don’t have rum for breakfast at home.” Relive this great moment in the video!