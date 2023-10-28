loading…

Israel orders Gaza residents in the north to move south. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Israel has ordered the evacuation of more than a million Palestinians from northern Gaza on Friday in anticipation of a ground invasion of the besieged enclave.

Palestinians have been told to head south to Wadi Gaza, a valley that straddles the strip. There are concerns that Israel is involved in the forced displacement and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, having indiscriminately bombed the region and killed more than 1,800 people.

Concerns were raised about whether the order was legal under international law and whether it would be possible for so many people to comply in such a short time.

Gaza, where nearly half of its two million residents are children, has been devastated by massive Israeli air strikes for days.

The UN has called for the evacuation order to be cancelled, saying it could turn an already tragic situation into a disastrous one – as humanitarian group the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) did.

“The Israeli military’s demand that 1.2 million civilians in northern Gaza be relocated to the south within 24 hours, without any guarantee of safety or return, constitutes a war crime of forced displacement,” said NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland.

“My colleagues in Gaza confirm that there are many people in the north who do not have the means to move safely under constant fire,” he added as quoted by The New Arab, Saturday (28/10/2023) .

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned that the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza, where most are already refugees, would be akin to a second Nakba (“catastrophe” in Arabic), the official Wafa news agency reported.



Israel orders Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip to move to the southern region. Photo/Illustration

The term Nakba refers to the ethnic cleansing that befell the Palestinian people during the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. It is a core experience that is permanently imprinted in their collective memory and is understood as a process that continues to this day.