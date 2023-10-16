We are going to review the coverages included in this type of insurance and what its cost is, so that you can assess whether it can be a good option to add to your home or community.

Protection when charging the electric car at home

When you choose to add a charging point at your home, you are gaining convenience when it comes to refilling the range of your electric car. But you are also adding an added risk that many home insurance policies do not cover in the event of an accident.

This is why if you want to be healthy in the event of any unforeseen event, you need to hire a specific insurance for electric car chargers. Wenea and Caser have announced a collaboration to develop Wenea Care by Caser, insurance that will provide greater peace of mind to all those who have an electric car and a charger at home.

The coverage of this pioneering insurance is quite complete, as it takes charge in these cases: covers the charging point as well as the entire installation, which are insured in case of theft or vandalism; collision and impact; incompetence or negligence; internal and external damage and eventualities such as power surges or lightning strikes. It also covers other deficiencies such as loosening of parts, abnormal stresses and self-heating or defects related to failures in the regulation devices.

The insurance can be contracted on the Wenea website and its price varies depending on whether the home is a single-family home or the charging point is in a community garage. In the first case, you would pay a fee 65 euros a year. While, if it is a community home, for your community of neighbors it would cost 82 euros/year.

Specialized insurance

In the same way, there are also specific insurance policies for electric cars that include the particularities that this type of vehicle has compared to traditional combustion vehicles. The main difference between the electric car insurance and one for a car with a combustion engine has to do with coverage, as they are much more specific and specialized policies, adapted to the needs that the driver of an electric vehicle may have.

For example, due to a much more limited autonomy than in the cases of gasoline or diesel vehicles (as well as a greater impact on heat or cold, which reduces them even more), insurers are more sensitive to running out of battery than they are with the fact of being left dry of fuel.

Another big difference is that, in almost all cases, electric or plug-in hybrid car insurance is Full of riskwhile for the rest of vehicles there are several types of insurance depending on the client’s needs: third parties, extended third parties, all risks with and without deductible.

Electric car and plug-in hybrid car insurance covers the electric car battery in the event of an accident, allowing you to save a lot of money on repair costs. In addition to the common coverage, for your complete peace of mind, in case of theft, the charging cable is also covered, even if you park on the street and leave your car recharging the battery.