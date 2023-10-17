The Belgian police are still looking for the man who on Monday evening, shortly after 7pm, shot and killed two Swedish football fans in Brussels, not far from Place Sainctelette, halfway between the city’s central square and the Molenbeek neighborhood.

The man, dressed in an orange jacket, got off a scooter and started shooting at passers-by with a semi-automatic rifle. He killed two Swedish football fans who were reaching the “King Baudouin” stadium for the match between Belgium and Sweden, valid for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers: the match was then suspended at the end of the first half, after it had arrived the news of the attack also reached the footballers. A taxi driver was injured, but his life is not in danger.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Tuesday morning that the attacker was a man of Tunisian origin who was living illegally in Belgium and was still at large. De Croo called the two murders “a brutal terrorist attack” and added that it was not a random attack: the attacker deliberately targeted Swedish fans. In August the Swedish government decided to raise the terrorist threat alert from level 3 to 4, on a scale of five. The decision was taken after there had been some demonstrations in Sweden in which the Koran, the sacred text of Islam, had been burned, which had caused large protests in many Muslim-majority countries.

On Monday evening Eric van Duyse, spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, said that a claim registered by a man who said he was the attacker had been published on social networks. In the recording the man claimed to be inspired by the Islamic State (or ISIS) and cited the Swedish nationality of the two people killed as the reason for the attack. “At this stage there is no evidence of a connection with the Israeli-Palestinian situation,” specified the spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.

According to the Belgian newspaper Le Soir, in the early hours of Tuesday the police carried out some searches in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood, north of Brussels, where the alleged attacker, identified as Abdesalem L., a 45-year-old of Tunisian origins, lived.

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said the man had requested asylum in Belgium in November 2019. He had entered the country illegally and was known to the authorities because in July 2016 a foreign police (it is not known which) had transmitted information according to which the man had become “radicalized”, therefore had joined an extremist form of Islam, and had shown the intention of wanting to reach a war zone to join the Islamic State. However, Minister Van Quickenborne said that the information had been verified and no concrete risk of radicalization had emerged.

Security measures have been strengthened in Brussels and across Belgium. The OCAM, the coordinating body in case of terrorist threats, raised the alert level to 4 in the capital, the maximum level in the country. In the rest of Belgium the alert level has been raised to 3: before Monday’s attack it was at 2.