Between Sunday and Monday, more detailed information began to arrive about people taken hostage by the radical Islamist group Hamas and other radical Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, such as Islamic Jihad, during the ground attack that began on Saturday in southern Israel.

The exact number of hostages is not yet known, but in all likelihood the order of magnitude is in the hundreds. An Israeli army officer said at least 150 people had been abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip, including women, elderly people, children and disabled people. Abu Obeida, Hamas spokesman, said that “dozens of hostages” had been taken “to safe places”, without giving further details. Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said the amount of hostages captured by Hamas was “unprecedented” in the history of the state of Israel.

The identities of those captured in various Israeli cities and kibbutzim have not been confirmed either, but many of them are known to be civilians. It is unknown where they are now.

Hamas is responsible for the bulk of the kidnappings, but it is not the only group involved: the Islamic Jihad movement, an Islamist group that describes itself as even more radical than Hamas and also operates in the Gaza Strip, has made it known that having in turn captured more than 30 people. According to an Egyptian official, quoted by the Guardian but who remained anonymous, not even the leaders of the two Islamist groups would know with certainty how many and who were the hostages they had captured, and who were taken to the Gaza Strip in evidently daring and violent circumstances, as shown the videos and photos that have circulated over the last three days.

Most of the hostages are Israeli, but it is probable that people of other nationalities who were in the areas near the Strip were also captured: the Mexican Foreign Ministry said that two people, a man and a woman, were “presumably” were taken hostage by Hamas, and the Brazilian authorities have made it known that three compatriots are missing in Israel, and could therefore be hostages of the militiamen.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that some American citizens may have been killed in the attack and others kidnapped, although at the moment there is no official confirmation, while according to Thailand’s Foreign Ministry 11 Thai citizens were taken hostage, and 12 others were reportedly killed. As written by the Thai newspaper Bangkok Post, two parents, Thawatchai and Thongkhoon Onkeaw, recognized their son Natthaporn in a photo that appears to show Thai workers held hostage by armed Hamas men.

The confusion over the hostages is a big problem for Israel: on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Gal Hirsch, a former army general, to coordinate operations to try to recover the kidnapped people. The Israeli army and police have also activated a joint center to register the names of missing people, and have asked their families to bring photos and objects from which DNA samples can be collected.

Hamas said it was willing to free the Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of “all Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons”: there are around 4,500 of them, according to the Israeli organization B’Tselem, which deals with human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories from Israel. In the last few hours, various unconfirmed reports have been circulating about negotiations between Hamas and mediators from Qatar or Egypt for the release of some hostages, but at the moment there is nothing concrete.

Since the beginning of the attack, many videos and photos have been circulating online showing civilians captured by the militiamen: some of them were identified by family or friends, who therefore only learned of the kidnapping of their loved ones through posts on social media or messages. on WhatsApp. Mayyan Zin learned that her two daughters, aged 8 and 15, had been taken hostage after seeing a photo of her, sent to a Telegram group by a relative, in which the two girls are seen sitting on a mattress. She then found other videos online showing the militiamen entering her ex-husband’s house in the Nahal Oz kibbutz, a few kilometers east of the Strip, while the two little girls were crying. A video also shows the kidnapped man being transported to the Gaza Strip.

Yoni Asher, an Israeli man, told the Guardian that he had seen a video in which his wife and their two daughters, aged 3 and 5, were kidnapped by militants. Another man, Uri David, said he was on the phone with his two daughters Tair and Odaya when suddenly the line was cut: “I heard shots and screams in Arabic, I told them to lie down on the ground and hold on. hand,” he said. It is currently unknown what happened to the two girls.

Among the hostages there may also be some participants in the Supernova festival, a rave party organized in southern Israel attacked on Saturday by Hamas militiamen. At least 260 people have been killed, and various videos are circulating on social media showing militiamen capturing several participants, who were recognized by family or friends.

Among them are Noa Argamani, an Israeli woman, and her boyfriend Avinatan Or: a video circulating online shows Argamani being taken away on a motorcycle, while Or is taken away on foot with his hands tied behind his back. CNN could not independently verify the contents of the video. A few hours later another video showing Argamani sitting in a room drinking water was circulated on some Palestinian Telegram channels. A roommate of Argamani’s told CNN she knew five or six other people who were at the festival and who were later lost.

This video appears to show 25-year-old Noa Argamani being kidnapped by Hamas fighters in Israel. Noa was manhandled on a motorbike and driven across the desert. Her father was in tears as he spoke to reporters about her disappearancehttps://t.co/G2KFlVqF8t pic.twitter.com/wnYALo91hB — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 8, 2023

Among the participants were also Jake Marlowe, a British citizen, and Kim, an Israeli-Irish girl: their families say they have not heard from them for days.