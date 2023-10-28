The Ahsoka series has left us several very striking points such as Baylan Skoll’s possible relationship with Anakin and Order 66

Have you ever wondered what the hell I was doing Baylan Skoll while Anakin Skywalker went crazy and devastated the Jedi Temple? Well, Ahsoka’s latest episode seems to give us some pretty juicy answers about his mysterious past. Pay attention, fans, because this is going to get interesting.

It’s time to sit down and talk about something very serious: Order 66. If you’ve ever seen Revenge of the Sith, you know this was no joke. And what we are about to tell you will make you see Baylan in a new light. Come on, our boy is into things that are complicated, we already knew that, but what’s happening now is another story.

An enigma called Baylan Skoll

Baylan is one of those characters that does not leave you indifferent. That whole story of being a Jedi and having survived Order 66 It already gives it an aura of mystery that cries out for you to investigate further. But now, we discover that his connection to the order could go beyond mere survival.

There he was, apparently, in the very Templo Jedi when Anakin decided it was time to cut his losses. Or because of the darkness, rather. And that, folks, is what might explain why Baylan was so on top of Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader. Because, let’s see, it’s not like it’s public domain information, right?

The Dark Side and Jedi Disillusionment

The Jedi’s role as guardians of peace eventually degraded into an empty title. This disillusioned Baylan to the point that he distanced himself from Jedi dogma. The trauma of Order 66 It may have been the final straw for his disenchantment with the Order, and what fueled his fall to the Dark Side.

And here’s the most mind-blowing thing: your current goal, Peridea, could be the key to understanding the very origin of the Jedi and their vicious cycle of struggle for power. Could this be the big puzzle Baylan is trying to solve?

Anakin and Baylan: More than a crossing of swords

The duel with Ahsoka in episode 4 revealed to us that Baylan knew the truth behind Ahsoka’s transformation. Anakin a Darth Vader. The question is: Why didn’t Anakin kill Baylan during Order 66? Did they meet at some point and Vader decided, for some inexplicable reason, to spare her life? This could reveal a deeper bond between them, and who knows, maybe even a bigger plan at play.

It’s not easy being Baylan Skoll, a man who has seen so much and who guards his secrets like treasures in a galaxy torn by war. But let’s talk a little more about his possible connection with Anakin Skywalker during Order 66. Let us remember that Anakin was the executing arm of the order that exterminated the Jedi. But what really happened in the corridors of the Jedi Temple? Did Baylan and Anakin cross sabers? Or perhaps, even more intriguing, was there a meeting of words between the two?

A future where secrets could unearth the truth

If Baylan does indeed know more about Anakin’s transition to Darth Vader, his character becomes a living testimony of one of the most critical moments in the galaxy. This not only makes him a relevant figure to understand the historical context of Order 66, but It also gives him unique importance in any future attempts at redemption or clarification of what really happened in those dark days.. With Baylan on the scene, the pieces of Anakin’s puzzle could finally fit together, revealing details that could change our understanding of Star Wars forever.

It is speculated that Baylan may have been one of the few Jedi who knew of Anakin’s plan before Order 66 was executed. If so, this could explain their survival; a silent pact forged in the shadows of a temple about to burn. Let’s imagine for a second that Anakin, already half-turned into Darth Vader, offers Baylan a choice: join him or die. In a moment of clarity, or perhaps weakness, Anakin could have let Baylan escape, thinking that their paths would cross again in the future.