Since 2016, lithium-ion batteries have been banned in aircraft holds. This measure was based on evidence defended by multiple studies: batteries can be a danger due to their tendency to overheat and cause fires, potentially generating small explosions due to the vapors released.

But this ban is far from avoiding the problem. According to data from the Federal Aviation Administration, the number of fires related to lithium-ion batteries has increased by 42% in the last five years in the United States and on average, there is an incident on board once a week. Logically, the fact that they are becoming more and more common has a lot to do with it, but it is also a high enough number that the debate about their safety is on the table.

Why do battery explosions occur?

Why can these batteries explode? The problem usually starts when they receive damage, whether superficial or internal. They begin to heat up and a phenomenon called “thermal runaway”. We are facing overheating due to a self-reinforcing heat production process, which ends up causing an explosion due to overpressure.

DO – 10.1126/sciadv.aas9820

Briefly, lithium-ion batteries store energy and release it through electrochemical reactions. We have a cathode and an anode along with a liquid electrolyte and a separator. The latter is one of the key components so that there are no short circuits. However, sometimes it is damaged by a foreign particle or mechanical damage and does not properly isolate the anode from the cathode. This is when the warming occurs.

When the temperature increases due to these short circuits, thermal runaway can occur. Is when Increasing temperatures cause additional exothermic reactions.. The chemical system overheats and bubbles of oxygen, CO2 and other gases begin to form. A fish that bites its tail that ends up causing the battery to explode.

At these times is when dendrites grow, small metal filaments that are placed on the electrodes as if they were tentacles.

What increases the risk

What can cause these short circuits in the first instance? There are many and varied options. For example, a mechanical shock, such as a fall from a great height. This causes the battery to deform and material to enter an area of ​​the battery that it does not touch, causing an internal short circuit. They can also be caused by overloads.

As can be anticipated, in the case of the poorer quality or defective batteries the probability of these short circuits occurring is greater. Most manufacturers incorporate membranes to reduce pressure, accumulators and membranes to dissipate heat effectively. However, these systems are preventative and delaying, but they do not completely prevent the probability of thermal runaway occurring. A process that once started, can no longer be stopped.

Lithium is an element that can store a large amount of energy. On the other hand, it also implies that he is very reactive.

From a statistical point of view, only a tiny percentage of batteries explode. In recent years, mainly in the electric car battery sector, battery manufacturers have opted to add nickel and its conductivity to increase the safety of these batteries.

Where is the solution

The recommendations with batteries is to try to ensure that they are in the most stable state possible. That is to say, avoid power surges, place them in places highly exposed to heat or give them too much shock. In the case of mobile phones, if the battery is swollen it may be an indication that the internal systems may be damaged.

To avoid accidents, some recommended practices are Do not charge the mobile phone on a surface that can easily catch fire (like the bed) and pay attention to possible abnormal behavior. Regarding the debate about leaving the mobile phone charging all night, a priori it is not relevant since modern devices are prepared for continuous input of current for hours. In this sense, the use of compatible and official chargers, which correctly transmit energy to the device, is more important.

Since the incident with the Galaxy Note 7, which taught the industry a powerful lesson, battery safety analysis and certification is an aspect that is closely analyzed.

With the expansion of electric scooters, the issue of batteries is having more impact. These batteries can be up to 50 times larger than in a smartphone, so when there is a fire it is much more dangerous.

Although battery manufacturers already have some solutions such as sodium or solid-state batteries, the truth is that their distribution is still anecdotal. The alternative to lithium-ion batteries is at least a few years away from becoming established. Until then, the possible problem of battery explosions must continue to be kept in mind.

Imagen | Walter Ezell

In Xataka | 7 things you do with your cell phone that damage its battery: habits to improve its useful life