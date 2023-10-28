Trunks revealed the main reason for the breakup between both characters.

One of the most remembered couples from Dragon Ball

Although what most characterizes the Dragon Ball franchise are its exciting combats and action scenesAkira Toriyama, like every great author, tried to create subplots its most relevant secondary characters throughout the history of this great classic from the 90s.

One of the most talked about was the love story that Yamcha and Bulma had for a good part of the franchise. This relationship, which ended up being one of the most iconic in Dragon Ball, ended suddenly, causing a major surprise among his fansbut what were the reasons for this sudden breakup?

The important reason why Bulma and Yamcha stopped being boyfriends

Although maintaining a relationship is not at all easy and ups and downs are in many cases completely inevitable what ended up being the main reason for this breakup positions Yamcha as the main culprit as Trunks indicated.

In Trunks’ words, Yamcha committed several infidelities while still being Bulma’s boyfriend. This would end up being the main reason why the relationship between them ended up extinguishing. As if that were not enough, the relationship was also affected. the different lifestyle and the different ambitions of both, with Bulma’s main goal being to be a great scientist and Yamcha becoming someone more powerful.

After this relationship Bulma would begin a surprising romance with none other than Vegeta, who in the past threatened to destroy the Earth and even at that time was still one of Goku’s great rivals, a close friend of Bulma herself. Despite the excessive pride that continues to characterize Vegeta, his most serious and ambitious personality could have been what caused Bulma to fall in love with him. In fact, Bulma has mentioned on some occasion that under that pride that she so accompanies the Prince of the Saiyans, she was able to notice some qualities that she liked.

Although Yamcha’s character ended up taking an even more secondary role after the breakup, Much more is known about the state of the relationship between Bulma and Vegeta. Both have been together for years and as their relationship matured, two children arrived: Trunks y Bra.

