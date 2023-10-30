We show you everything we can do after completing the campaign in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is full of activities and missions to do, even if you have already finished the campaign, There are probably still some things left or even Easter eggs., curiosities to discover in New York or tasks to carry out with one of the protagonists. We are going to see in this small guide everything we can do after completing the campaign.

New adventure and difficulty

The truth is that there is no new game+, that typical way to repeat the campaign with everything won in the previous game. But we do win something by completing the campaign, in addition to the costumes obtained for it, of course. We will have a new difficulty to enjoy Spider-Man 2 and we can activate it instantly. Both for the current game and for a new one.

Work is already underway on bringing the new game+ to the gameit’s a matter of time before it arrives in a future update, but until then that’s what we have.

Missions, collectibles and more

We have many tasks to complete throughout the city, from collectibles to TAYVSM requests or side quests, whether they are Peter or Miles. Have hundreds of icons on the map and even in the final stretch we will unlock the symbiote nestsso if you have left something out, it is time to clean the map.

Even if you feel like increasing the levels you have left, just swing around and enjoy moving around the city, stopping a couple of random crimes, anything goes, and it’s entertaining.

Curiosities and extras

There are many curiosities and extras that this game has and we encourage you to discover it. We won’t be able to go to the Statue of Liberty, but we can visit other well-known places in the Marvel universe.

Avengers Toweran el Upper East Side.Holy of Holiesand Greenwich.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

