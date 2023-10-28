loading…

GAZA – Air strikes continue to be a major part of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and there are no signs of change.

On any given night, the Israeli military says around 100 jets ‘drop hundreds of weapons and destroy hundreds of targets’ on Gaza.

The Israeli Air Force frequently releases social media posts showing the aircraft used in this war, mostly US-made F-16s plus F-15C Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles – all equipped with a variety of weapons.

One of the main weapons is precision-guided Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) which are bombs converted into smart weapons with a bolt device that directs the bomb to the target. Most use GPS/INS navigation. This is accurate to within a few meters.

Generally, this type of weapon can be loaded with target coordinates and each JDAM on board is capable of hitting different targets. So in one mission, four JDAMs from one jet can reach four different locations. Other forms of smart weapons are also likely to be used.

The BBC has also seen a jet with some kind of targeting pod loaded. This allows pilots to find or spot new targets in flight – and aim ‘smart’ weapons at them during the mission, if necessary.

The Israeli military never says what specific weapons were used on specific targets, but it is likely that the weapons on the planes we see in the images and videos released by the Israeli military were the weapons they used in the attacks.

