Windows 11’s dedicated graphics are essential to the user experience of this operating system.

Many computers have an independent graphics card, which is responsible for processing and rendering the graphics on the screen. This card is specifically designed to offer superior graphics performance compared to the integrated graphics card found in existing computers.

In the vast majority of cases, a dedicated one is usually more powerful than an integrated one, so you will be able to enjoy video games with higher quality graphics, edit videos or images more efficiently or run applications that require graphical power. significant.

The problem is that not everything is always so “beautiful”, since There may be a situation where you need to know how to disable integrated graphicsin addition to knowing in which situations this can be a good solution:

What are Windows 11 dedicated graphics?

Windows 11 dedicated graphics refers to the independent graphics card (GPU) found in the computer.

These dedicated graphics cards are specifically designed for multiple tasks such as rendering images on the screen, accelerating video, running applications that require significant graphical power, and improving the gaming experience.

Compared to integrated graphics cards, those that are already installed on the computer board, dedicated graphics cards usually offer superior graphics performance. This is especially important for activities such as gaming, video editing, and graphic design, where advanced graphics capabilities are needed.

Dedicated graphics cards have their own memory and processorallowing them to perform these tasks more efficiently than integrated ones that share resources with the main CPU.

How to know if you have a dedicated graphics card

The first thing you should do is check if your GPU is dedicated or integrated, something you need to know about your computer.

To know if you have a dedicated graphics card on your Windows 11 computer, you must follow a few simple steps:

Right click on an empty part of the taskbar and select Task Manager. Now press the tab Performance on the left and look at the number of GPUs available for your PC on the right. If there is more than one, then the other is the dedicated GPU.

When you should disable dedicated graphics

You should consider disabling dedicated graphics in Windows 11 in certain specific situations, although this is not something that is highly recommended a priori.

Here are some situations where it might be appropriate to disable dedicated graphics:

Energy saving: If you use a laptop, you can disable the dedicated graphics and switch to the integrated graphics card for better battery life. Dedicated graphics cards usually consume more energy, so this change allows greater autonomy. Performance issues– What you are experiencing may be a performance issue, crash, or compatibility issues. If you think they are related to the graphics card, you should temporarily deactivate it to verify one hundred percent that it is the culprit of all this problem. If the problems disappear when you disable the dedicated graphics, you may need to update the drivers, which almost always fixes these issues. Compatibility: It may also be the case that you need to disable dedicated graphics in Windows 11, due to incompatibilities with older games or applications. Using the integrated graphics card could solve these problems or find some type of configuration to make it compatible. Overheating: Another case may occur if the computer heats up excessively due to the workload of the dedicated graphics card. So it might be a good idea to temporarily disable it can help reduce the system temperature. Office work– If you use your computer for office tasks, web browsing, or media playback, the integrated graphics card is usually more than enough. Disabling dedicated graphics in these situations can help reduce power consumption and heat generated, which could extend the life of your computer. Controllers: Although it is not normal, it may happen that after updating the dedicated graphics card drivers, you may experience stability problems. In that case, the best idea is to temporarily disable the dedicated graphics, until the brand sends drivers that solve the problem. Multiple graphics cards: Some computers have multiple graphics cards, including a dedicated and an integrated one. In situations where extreme graphics performance is not required, switching to the integrated graphics card can help in multiple ways.

How to disable dedicated graphics in Windows 11

After reading the cases in which it may be good to disable dedicated graphics in Windows 11, the information you are missing is knowing how to disable them.

The steps you have to take are very simple, which we indicate below:

Press Win + R to open the window Execute. Now write devmgmt.msc in the text box and press the key Intro. It will open the Device administrator. Expand the section Display adaptersright click on your dedicated GPU and select Disable device. In the message that appears, confirm that you want to disable the GPU by clicking Yes. This will make Windows dependent on the integrated graphics.

How to disable integrated graphics in Windows 11

You should be clear that the decision to disable integrated graphics depends on whether you have dedicated graphics on your computer, otherwise it is inconceivable.

Also, if it is more powerful and you plan to run many graphics-intensive applications, such as games and design software, the fact that the integrated one stops working is normal.

The steps to achieve this are the same as those you have been able to read in the previous section:

Credit Win + R and you will see how the window opens Run in which you must write devmgmt.msc and press Enter. Expand the section Display adapters and right click on your integrated GPU and select Disable device. When you click Yeah in the next window. From now on, Windows will depend on dedicated graphics only.

In any case, keep in mind that disabling dedicated graphics can affect the graphical performance of your system, so you should do it whenever you are sure that it is absolutely necessary.

Now that you know how to turn off dedicated graphics and when you should do it, it will be much easier for you to do this, knowing that you are making the right decision.