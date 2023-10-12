Jonathan Conricus, one of the Israeli army’s spokespersons, said on Thursday that one of the targets of the bombing that the Israeli armed forces are conducting on the Gaza Strip are the underground tunnels that Hamas has used for years in its military operations. According to Conricus, these tunnels constitute a “second, underground level” within the Gaza Strip, and are often built beneath areas densely populated by civilians.

For years, Hamas militiamen have been building an extensive network of underground tunnels, used both to organize attacks and military operations against Israel and to import weapons and basic necessities into the Strip. In previous wars between Israel and Hamas, tunnels have always been one of the main targets of Israeli bombing, which however often led to bombings of areas populated by civilians.

The first tunnels, wrote scholars Nicole Watksin and Alena James, were built starting in the 1980s to connect the Gaza Strip to Egypt: in those years they had no military purposes, and were used to illegally import various types of goods to Gaza, a territory that was then occupied by Israel with methods similar to those applied today for the West Bank (therefore with settlements separate from the rest of the Palestinian territory).

The network underwent a notable expansion starting in 2007, when Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip by forcefully expelling the relatively more moderate Palestinian Fatah party. In response, Israel and Egypt imposed a very strict embargo on the territory and took control of everything entering (at least officially) into Gaza, including fuel, drinking water, electricity and medicine. The import of some materials is completely banned, including electronic equipment (which could be used to make weapons) and construction materials.

The territory of the Strip is further isolated by a fence built by Israel along the entire border, which over the years has been constantly strengthened, making it very difficult for the inhabitants of Gaza to move and have contact with the outside world (some sections of the fence were torn down on Saturday , a fact considered exceptional). Between 2016 and 2021, Israel strengthened parts of the fence by building a wall which, in addition to extending above, also penetrates deeply underground. The underground wall was described as a “technologically advanced project, which deprives Hamas of one of the capabilities it has tried to develop.” It extends for 65 kilometers, is made of iron, concrete and steel and is equipped with hundreds of sensors and cameras. However, it was not enough to block the underground trafficking of Hamas, which has always continued to use the underground tunnels.

The tunnels appear as narrow tunnels through which one person can pass at a time, with the walls generally reinforced with concrete. Some develop entirely underground in the Strip, while others arrive on the border with Israel or Egypt.

For many Gazans they represent one of the few ways in which it is possible to obtain basic necessities, starting from food and medicines. However, Hamas also uses them for military purposes, for example to import and hide weapons within the territory of the Strip. Today it is estimated that the network extends for hundreds of kilometers, and among other things it is used by militiamen to move and enter Israeli territory: for this reason the tunnel system is often nicknamed “the subway” of Gaza.

The network of underground tunnels built and used by Hamas has always represented a major problem for Israel’s security, and was one of the main reasons with which the Israeli government justified the last invasion of the Strip, in 2014. Eight years earlier, in 2006 , Hamas used one of these tunnels to kidnap the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit and take him to the Strip, an event that had enormous resonance even outside Israel and which had fueled fears for the safety of Israelis living near the borders with the Strip. Gaza.