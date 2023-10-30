One thing that unites us to all past civilizations is our fascination with eclipses. In ancient China, a celestial dragon was said to be devouring the sun during an eclipse. For the Aztecs, a lunar eclipse was a warning from the gods and a sign that they should make human sacrifices to appease them. In ancient Greece, eclipses were interpreted as signs of divine wrath and harbingers of catastrophes.

Thanks to the scientific understanding of eclipses we have stopped sacrificing other people when they happen, and we just enjoy them. With all the precautions (in the case of solar eclipses) and the camera ready to take a time lapse (in the case, also, of moles). That said, here is a brief guide to enjoy the eclipses that will come.

How often do eclipses occur?





Partial lunar eclipse on October 28, 2023. Image: Giuseppe Donatello (public domain)

To answer this question, we have to differentiate between the types of eclipses. Let’s start with the solar. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, completely or partially blocking the Sun’s light:

Eclipse solar total. The Sun hides completely behind the Moon. This type of eclipse is only visible from a narrow strip of Earth. Although it occurs every approximately 18 months somewhere on Earth, it takes around 400 years to be seen from the same point.

Partial solar eclipse. Only part of the Sun is covered by the Moon. This type of eclipse is visible from much wider regions than a total eclipse. It occurs at least twice a year somewhere on Earth, but can take 5 to 10 years to be seen from that same location.

Annular solar eclipse. The Moon is too far from Earth to cover the Sun completely (in other words, its apparent size is smaller than the Sun), so this type of eclipse produces a bright ring of sunlight around it. There is approximately one annular solar eclipse every 18 months, as with total solar eclipses, and it takes between 200 and 300 years to be seen from the same point.

Hybrid solar eclipse. Also known as annular-total eclipse. The Moon’s apparent distance changes during the eclipse due to the curvature of the Earth and the lunar elliptical orbit. This makes the eclipse annular in some locations and total in others. It is the rarest type of eclipse, about 5% of all solar eclipses are hybrids.

The last annular solar ellipse took place just two weeks ago, on October 14, 2023, in parts of the United States, Mexico and several countries in South America.

Now let’s go with the polka dots. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, and its shadow is projected on the Moon:

Eclipse lunar total. The Moon passes completely through the umbra, the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, which causes it to acquire a reddish hue. This type of eclipse occurs once every two to three years, on average, but unlike a total solar eclipse, it is visible from anywhere on Earth where it is night, the Moon is above the horizon, and the sky is clear.

Partial lunar eclipse. Only part of the Moon passes through the Earth’s umbra. This type of eclipse occurs three or four times a year and is also visible from any place on Earth where it is night, the Moon is above the horizon, and the sky is clear.

Eclipse lunar penumbral. The Moon passes through the penumbra, the lightest part of the Earth’s shadow. This type of eclipse is subtle and more difficult to observe with the naked eye, but it is the most common of all eclipses. It occurs up to six times a year from any location where the Moon is above the horizon and the sky is clear.

The last partial lunar eclipse could be seen from Spain this weekend, on October 28, 2023.

Upcoming solar and lunar eclipses in Spain





Total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026. Image: CM SAF/EUMETSAT

The last total solar eclipse that occurred in Spain could be seen on October 2, 1959 from the Canary Islands. We must go back to August 30, 1905 to refer to the last total solar eclipse that could be observed from the peninsula.

There is not much left until we can observe the next one, which will take place on August 12, 2026. The 2026 total solar eclipse will cross northern Spain in a strip that includes cities such as A Coruña, Oviedo, Valladolid, Burgos, Logroño, Bilbao, Zaragoza and Valencia, as well as Ibiza and Palma before sunset.

It will be visible as a partial eclipse in the rest of Spain, outside the narrow path of totality that crosses the north of the country and the Balearic Islands. The solar eclipse of March 29, 2025 It will also be partially visible from Spain. We will have to wait for September 12, 2053 for the next total solar eclipse.

We won’t have to wait long for the next total solar eclipse. He August 2, 2027 It will cross the south of the peninsula (including Cádiz and Málaga), as well as the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. He January 26, 2028 There will be an annular solar eclipse that will cross from Huelva and Seville to Valencia and Tarragona.

Lunar eclipses, as we have seen, are more frequent because they can be seen from many parts of the world at the same time. In Spain we can enjoy a total lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025.

Although they played tricks on the minds of the inhabitants of ancient civilizations, we now not only understand these phenomena better thanks to modern science, but we can predict when and where they will be visible. We will have to buy popcorn for the 2025-2028 season.

Image | 2015 solar eclipse photographed by the ESA/ROB Proba 2 probe

