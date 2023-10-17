When driving, the essential thing is to focus on the road, which is where the greatest danger and risk of accidents can occur. However, depending on the attitude of passengers in a caruncomfortable situations can also arise that can even end in a fine.

In Spain, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) establishes strict regulations to ensure safety. The vast majority of them have to be carried out by the driver, the most important person on board. However, some rules and their corresponding fines for not complying with them are intended for occupants.

Throwing trash out the window = throwing away money

In addition to harming the environment, throwing waste onto the road can cause an accident or fire, so the penalties for this infraction are punishable by 500 euros fine for the uncivil. If the driver commits it, it would also lead to the loss of 6 points on the driver’s license.

The driver is responsible for ensuring that waste is not thrown out of the window, so you may end up being the one who has to pay the fine for the negligence of one of your passengers. In the event that the person who throws something outside is a minor, the adult in charge of him or her will be responsible. If only the driver and the minor go, fine for the driver.

Fasten your seat belt and your wallet

If you want to avoid committing violations while you are a passenger in a vehicle, the main thing you should do is fasten your seat belt. First of all, for your own safety, but an unrestrained passenger can also be fatal for the rest of the occupants. This is what is called the elephant effect. At a speed of 60 km/hour, a user weighing 75 kg would impact with a 4.2 tons of force on the front seat in case of sudden deceleration. That’s about the weight of an adult elephant.

Failure to wear a seat belt leads to fine of 200 euros and the withdrawal of 4 points on the driving license, but in the event that a passenger was caught without a seat belt, the withdrawal would not be carried out and only the financial fine of 200 euros would be imposed. The value of this penalty is established at 200 euros for each person who is not wearing the seat belt or does not have it on properly.

In the latest revisions of the Traffic Regulations, the following is stated: “Responsibility for violations of the provisions of this law will fall directly on the author of the act of which the violation consists.” Therefore, whoever is not wearing a seat belt will pay the fine, exempting both the driver and the owner of the car from liability.

Road and posture education

Safety inside the car is essential to avoid injuries in the event of an accident. This means that passengers, even if they are correctly restrained by the seat belt, cannot position themselves as they wish.

There are correct postures for passengers. Actions such as lying down in the back seat, putting your arms and legs out the window, or placing your feet on the dashboard can lead to a fine amounting to 100 euros.