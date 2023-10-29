One of the most beloved developers in the video game industry is Level-5, which has released different games throughout its history that should be remembered. It is because of this that we wanted to put together a list with some of his best deliveries so far.

As you probably know, Metacritic compiles reviews from different media to find out everything a game offers and simplifies it to an average score, so the results we will share with you are based on that point.

Professor Layton is one of the company’s most popular sagas

Now, it’s time for you to know the list with the best Level-5 games that surprised since the beginning of its operations 25 years ago, so you better take a look at the list.

As you will see later, the first place goes to Jeanne D’Arc, an RPG title that was released in August 2007 for PSP and which told the story of Joan of Arc and her fights against the English occupation of France during the War of the Hundred Years at the beginning of the 15th century.

On the other hand, second on the list is Professor Layton and the Unwound Future, a mystery and puzzle game developed for the Nintendo DS. It is the third game in the saga and led to the moment in which Layton meets an older version of his apprentice, Luke, who takes him to a terrible future that he wants him to help him solve.

The best Level-5 games, according to Metacritic

Below we leave you the list with some of the best Level-5 releases, organized by their average rating on Metacritic:



10. Attack of the Friday Monsters! A Tokyo Tale – 77

9. Inazuma Eleven – 78

8. Professor Layton Vs Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – 79

7. Yo-Kai Watch 3 – 80

6. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – 84

5. Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box – 84

4. Professor Layton and the Curious Village – 85

3. Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch – 85

2. Professor Layton and the Unwound Future – 86

1. Jeanne D’Arc – 87

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



Now, we just have to wait to find out where the company’s next releases could be on this list, such as Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Megaton Musashi Wired and Professor Layton and The New World of Steam.

We will continue to inform you about any news from Level-5. Meanwhile, we invite you to find out other news related to the developer at this link.

What other game would you add to the list? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente