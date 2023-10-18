With the upcoming premiere of Five Nights at Freddy’s, many will barely discover this series just as veteran fans did in the last decade thanks to YouTubers. Although there are more than 10 games of the IP, some are better than others and below we will tell you which are the best.

Throughout the series’ almost 10-year history, 15 games have been published that can be identified as mainline and spin-off.

These are the best Five Nights at Freddy’s

One of the least favored games was FNaF World, a spin-off title focused on the Five Nights at Freddy’s animatronics that was not well received by the community. Scott Cawthon, the creator of the series, released improvements to offer an experience, but 1 year later it stopped receiving updates.

On the other hand, the virtual reality installment of the franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, is the best rated according to Metacritic, where it boasts an average score of 80.

It is important to mention that, as we mentioned, there are a few more games, but unfortunately they do not have enough ratings on Metacritic to obtain an average rating. Below we leave you with the list of the 10 best.

Best Five Nights at Freddy’s according to your Metascore

FNaF World — 45

Five Nights At Freddy’s 4 — 51

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 — 62

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Sister Location — 62

Security Breach — 64

Five Nights At Freddy’s 3 — 68

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator — 76

Ultimate Custom Night — 78

Five Nights At Freddy’s — 78

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted — 80

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted is the best installment of the series according to Metacritic

Which Five Nights at Freddy’s game do you think is the best? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

