No one at this point can question the success of the OnlyFans platform. The numbers speak for themselves: the site has more than 170 million users and 1.5 million authors are registered on it, many taking advantage of the success of its policies for adults. But that does not mean that there are interesting alternatives.

Beyond the undoubted pull of OnlyFans and the name it has achieved in recent years, it is clear that not everything is rosy on the platform. In fact, lately there has been no shortage of controversies of different kinds. It talks about accounts banned, greater control over the type of content that is shared and, of course, enormous competition.

In other words: today, finding a place on OnlyFans, especially if you want to make contributions to the medium profitable, is really difficult. It is true that the database guarantees an audience, but also that a large part of it is usually concentrated in a few names.

As it could not be otherwise, there are different alternatives that, little by little, are also managing to attract attention, and that seem to attract both content generators and those who want to access it. It is still early to talk about replacements, but it cannot be ruled out for the future either. On the Internet, no one waits, and everything works very fast.

Best Alternatives to OnlyFans

In this article we are going to review some of the options that have emerged for some time now that can most rival OnlyFans.

Many of them have their own characteristics, although most of them are clearly committed to following in the footsteps of the original.

JustForFans

Throughout its history, OnlyFans has played with ambiguity when presenting the type of content its members offer. Halfway between the traditional social network and the adult site, it has never been completely defined as one thing or the other. Some of the best 2023 alternatives to OnlyFans, on the other hand, are much clearer and more direct.

This is the case of JustForFans. The name alone suggests that this platform is in the same vein as OnlyFans, but From the outset, the portal defines itself as “a site for adults”making its nature clear.

After OnlyFans, it is the platform with the highest number of visits, and the one with the most models to follow. The relationship between its members is also more direct, and it is not necessary to have a subscription to enter.

Manyvids

Manyvids has also been one of the best alternatives to OnlyFans for a while, despite its “limitations.” It must be taken into account that it only focuses on housing women and trans people. Yes indeed, He also has no qualms about giving free rein to all kinds of fetishesand offers additional video sharing facilities.

At an economic level, the portal keeps 20% of what each model earns, so for many people the claim is obvious. If it is about doing business, it is a possibility to take into account.

Patreon

It often happens on the Internet that whoever hits first becomes the leader in their sector. But it’s not always like this. Contrary to what many people think, OnlyFans was not the first platform with a business model like theirs. Patreonwithout going any further, maintains a similar line, and was released before, back in 2013.

Today its policy has not changed much, and it has been growing, relying heavily on the legacy of other social networks. One of the things to highlight is the wide variety of content that can be found among its creators. The proposal is more original than in other cases.

Fansly

If what you are looking for, on the other hand, is a really similar alternative to OnlyFans, Fansly may be the clearest option. Even the way the website is designed, not to mention its subscription system, is very reminiscent of the original, in every way.

Although it is still far from OnlyFans numbers, Fansly It has two million registered users, which is not saying anything.. And yes, it also includes adult content.

In short, we can not only talk about interesting alternatives to OnlyFans in 2023, but the proposal is quite generous. In the end, it all depends on the tastes and preferences of each user, but it doesn’t hurt to try, compare and choose.