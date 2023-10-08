On Saturday morning during land incursions into Israel, some Palestinian militiamen from the radical group Hamas attacked an outdoor party organized near the Kibbutz of Urim, a community about 15 kilometers from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. Subsequently there were clashes between Palestinian militiamen and the Israeli army both in the Be’eri kibbutz and in the Re’im kibbutz, both a few kilometers from the Strip. During the day, the Associated Press news agency published various photographs of damaged buildings and Israeli people killed or taken hostage, again from kibbutzim near the Strip, which are normally constantly monitored by the army or internal security services.

Kibbutzim are small egalitarian Jewish communities, born mainly before and after the Second World War. Today in Israel there are more or less 250, with a total population of around 125 thousand inhabitants: they were born essentially as collective communities of farmers, but over time they have evolved.

The term “kibbutz” comes from the Hebrew word which means “meeting” or “collective” (“kibbutzim” in the plural) and indicates a kind of municipality based on egalitarian principles between the men and women who are part of it. They are self-sufficient communities that generally have between one hundred and one thousand inhabitants and govern themselves with a system of direct democracy. Sometimes they are delimited by gates or barbed wire, sometimes by olive groves, cultivated fields or the desert.

All members earn the same salary and receive a home and a job for free, often in the fields or factories inside the kibbutz, and are entitled to dozens of other services, such as medical care: everything earned is reinvested in the community. In a kibbutz everyone cooks and eats together. Often children do not grow up with their parents: their growth is taken care of by the members responsible for looking after them, and they see their parents for a few hours a day. However, anyone born inside a kibbutz is not obliged to stay there.

The first community of this type was founded in 1909 in Deganya, Palestine, and then many others followed, increasingly larger and more organized, the vast majority of which were born as agricultural or small industrial communities, with isolationist tendencies and even a little ‘ hippies, those of the “return to the land”.

In the first years of existence of the state of Israel, founded in 1948, the kibbutzim were the practical and symbolic pillar of the Jewish project in Palestine: hundreds of Jewish families and children arrived from all over the world – mostly from the West, often escaping persecution – to build villages, factories and farms in an inhospitable land, amidst a thousand difficulties.

In the new villages, life was based on a rigid socialism, which, due to its strong community component, had taken root in the minds of the first Zionist intellectuals. The photos of boys in tank tops and shorts building things in the middle of the desert, widely circulated in those years, reflect the image that Israel wanted to give of itself: a very young, dynamic country made up of people who had left their lives behind to build a society that they wanted to be more just and safe.

The kibbutz model began to go into crisis already in the Seventies, above all due to the debts accumulated over time and the dizzying development of the first Israeli cities, which attracted many of the young people born and raised in the kibbutzim. From the end of the 1980s to the early 2000s, when all kibbutzim were offered the possibility of privatizing their activities, the number of inhabitants dropped by about a tenth, from the 129,000 registered in 1989 to about 116,000. In recent times, however, the numbers have started to grow again, reaching the historic peak of 143 thousand inhabitants in 2010.

In the meantime, however, most of the kibbutzim have become something else: a 2010 estimate said that of the 262 kibbutzim that existed at the time, 188 were governed with a new formula that provided for differentiated salaries for its members, 9 with a mixed method and 66 with the “classic” model. In Revivim, in southern Israel, the first startup incubator has opened – that is, a company that finances them and helps them in the early stages of their life – managed directly by a kibbutz, within the kibbutz itself. Other communities have reinvented themselves as tourist facilities.

Slightly different from kibbutzim but based on similar concepts are moshavs, or communities founded on cooperation between farming families. Unlike kibbutzim, members of these communities maintain greater autonomy in economic terms, but continue to share benefits and provide mutual assistance. The most common type of moshav consists of agricultural plots cultivated privately by families; then there are moshavs in which the land is cultivated as if it were a single company, more similar to kibbutzim, but the families manage themselves independently.

The first moshav was founded in 1921 in Nahalal, near Nazareth, in northern Israel, and most arose around the mid-twentieth century. According to data updated to 2018, there were 451 in all of Israel.

